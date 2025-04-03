Greenpeace activists climb Foreign Office building over signing of ocean treaty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greenpeace activists have scaled a building outside the Foreign Office in protest over delays to signing an international treaty protecting oceans.

Four protesters unfurled a banner as they suspended themselves on columns on the King Charles Street Archway in Westminster early on Thursday morning.

The group called for faster action from Foreign Secretary David Lammy in signing the Global Ocean Treaty, with the banner showing a turtle with the words “Lammy don’t dally!”.

The treaty, which aims to protect large areas of marine life by putting stricter regulations on deep sea mining and fishing, was first agreed in March 2023 and has been ratified by 21 countries so far, ahead of the United Nations Ocean Conference in June.

Mr Lammy was in Brussels for a meeting of Nato foreign ministers on Thursday.

Erica Finnie, oceans campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: “The ocean is home to so many spectacular marine creatures, but sadly David Lammy has taken inspiration from the sea snail to pass the Global Ocean Treaty into UK law.

“The Foreign Secretary and his staff love to talk about the importance of nature and ocean protection, yet this historic global agreement appears to be floundering.

“So we stopped by his office to deliver a message: stop dallying and get your flippers on.

“Unless the Government lifts the anchor fast, it risks the embarrassment of not being able to shape key decisions at the first ‘conference of the parties’ of the treaty.”

The Metropolitan Police said it was called to reports of a protest at King Charles Street at around 5.45am on Thursday, and that the road remains closed.

Emergency services including the police and fire brigade were in attendance at the scene, with a small cordon formed around the archway.

Whitehall remained open to traffic.