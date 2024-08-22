Sir David Attenborough honoured for supporting wildlife charities over 60 years

Support truly

Sir David Attenborough has received a medal in recognition of his support for The Wildlife Trusts federation of charities over the last 60 years.

The naturalist and broadcaster was awarded the organisation’s Rothschild medal at a small celebration at the London Wildlife’s Crane Park Island Nature Reserve on Thursday.

The 98-year-old, who is known for BBC documentaries like the Planet Earth series and is The Wildlife Trusts’ president emeritus, described the award as a “huge honour”.

The medal, created in the name of pioneering conservationists the Honourable Charles Rothchild and Dame Miriam Rothschild, was presented to Sir David by the latter’s daughter Charlotte Lane.

Mr Rothschild founded the Society for the Promotion of Nature Reserves, which would later become The Wildlife Trusts while Dame Miriam, his daughter, was a scientist who dedicated her life to the natural world.

In footage from the event, Sir David could be seen smiling as he embraced Ms Lane and mingled with those present, which included The Wildlife Trusts president Liz Bonnin, its chairman Duncan Ingram, his daughter Susan Attenborough, and Bobbi Benjamin-Wand, youth programmes delivery officer at London Wildlife Trust.

Later, Sir David cut the cake, received a book thanking him for his support and scattered some wildflower seeds at the reserve.

In a statement, he said: “The name ‘Rothschild’ is famous in many contexts. High finance, of course, is one. But nowhere does it bring greater respect than in the world of natural history.

“Charles Rothschild was effectively the founder of the county Wildlife Trusts and his daughter Miriam was a great biologist.

“I knew her only slightly, but everyone interested in natural history is also indebted to her – whether it is because of her work on fleas and the diseases they carry, or the ecological importance of the verges on motorways.

“So it is a huge honour to be given a medal carrying the Rothschild name and I shall treasure it greatly.”

Sir David has credited Leicestershire & Rutland Wildlife Trust’s Tilton Cutting Nature Reserve with giving him his love of the natural world.

He has spoken of exploring the area and searching for fossils there as a young boy.

Since then, the naturalist has visited and championed The Wildlife Trusts’ work across the UK for six decades.

This includes taking on the role of president and later president emeritus of the organisation.

Sir David played a leading role in its British Wildlife Appeal, starting in 1985, helping to raise millions for the charities, with support from the likes of the future King Charles and Monty Python star Michael Palin.

From opening Woodberry Wetlands in London to Thameside Nature Discovery Park in Essex, he marked some major moments in The Wildlife Trusts’ history.

Ms Bonnin said: “Sir David is beloved by millions for his knowledge and passion when presenting us with the majesty of nature from all around the world.

“What’s perhaps less well known is his extraordinary breadth of work here in the British Isles to protect wildlife and support those who strive to recover nature.

“Today’s award shines a light on his remarkable dedication to The Wildlife Trusts federation over the years – we are all deeply grateful for his enduring and tireless commitment to the cause.”