Minister vows to push for ‘accelerated action’ on climate at Cop30 in Brazil

Scotland’s Climate Action and Energy Secretary has pledged to push for more ambitious action to tackle climate change when she attends Cop30 in Brazil.

Gillian Martin said Scotland has a “unique opportunity” at the UN summit in November as Regions4 president and European co-chair of the Under2 Coalition.

The Scottish Government said the minister will attend events alongside members of both organisations “to help strengthen the influence of devolved, state and regional governments within international climate discussions”.

Scotland hosted Cop26 in Glasgow in 2021 which saw world leaders, including the US president, descend on the city.

At the summit next month, the Government said Ms Martin will share what has been learned from Climate Justice Fund programmes such as the “often-overlooked” non-economic impacts of climate change, including the loss of biodiversity and indigenous knowledge.

Ms Martin is expected to take part in panel sessions on climate justice and human mobility with the International Organisation for Migration and the Brazilian Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

She will also meet with youth activists and civil society leaders from the global south, including participants in Climate Just Communities Programmes, to hear how they are being impacted by climate change

She said: “We have a unique opportunity as Under2 European co-chair and Regions4 president to champion the essential work taking place across the globe to support vulnerable communities who are at most risk from the impacts of climate change.

“I will continue to use these leadership positions at Cop30 to advocate for accelerated action to tackle the devastating impacts of our warming planet, and for greater inclusion in international climate discussions.

“Scotland’s commitment to ending our contribution to global emissions by 2045 at the latest is ambitious, but it is achievable.

“We will shortly be publishing our draft Climate Change Plan setting out the policies needed to meet our first three carbon budget targets, while supporting people to adjust to the changes required.”

Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund advocacy and communications manager Line K Christensen said: “It is vital that Scotland has a strong voice at Cop30.

“The challenges we face are global, and Scotland’s presence ensures that our values of innovation and climate justice are part of the international conversation.

“The Cabinet Secretary’s participation will allow Scotland to continue its leadership on loss and damage, and to demonstrate that we are a nation standing shoulder to shoulder with countries around the world on the frontline of the climate crisis.”