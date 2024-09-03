Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Chinese scientists have developed new technology that could cut energy bills in half by cooling people directly instead of entire rooms.

The “personalised thermal management device” cools people through mid-infrared radiation without the need to condition the air.

In tests on artificial skin, scientists in China and Hong Kong found that the device can lower skin temperature by 7.3C while using around half the energy a standard air conditioning setup would require in the summer.

The new device uses a radically different approach from a traditional air conditioner, which cools the air in an entire room or building.

It uses mid-infrared radiation to cool an individual directly, reducing the need for energy-intensive air handling processes like pre-cooling, dehumidification, and reheating.

The study, published in Cell Reports Physical Science on Thursday, shows that the device can save up to 50 per cent of the energy typically used in conventional air conditioning systems, offering potential savings on energy bills.

As global temperatures break records due to the climate crisis, many countries are experiencing longer heatwaves, driving energy demand and AC bills higher. The new technology addresses this challenge by offering a method of cooling that is not only more energy-efficient but potentially safer in the context of airborne diseases like Covid.

The device operates by emitting mid-infrared radiation directly onto the human body, creating a cooling effect without relying on air circulation. This approach dramatically reduces energy consumption, with the device achieving a Radiant Cooling Energy Density of up to 220 W/m²— more than double that of current systems.

Researchers constructed a prototype using a thermoelectric cooler and polyethylene films, which together create a super-cold surface that emits infrared radiation. This radiation is absorbed by skin, cooling the body without the need for air movement.

To prevent moisture buildup on the cooling surface, researchers incorporated polyethylene films as a barrier, maintaining the device’s performance even in humid environments.

This anti-condensation feature ensures that the device can operate efficiently over extended periods.