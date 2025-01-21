Two tipper trucks believed to be involved in fly-tipping 10ft-high waste mound

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Council officers investigating the dumping of a 30-tonne mound of waste on a country road have appealed for dashcam footage of two tipper-type lorries caught on CCTV in the area.

Lichfield District Council believes the building waste, which also included household rubbish, was fly-tipped in Watery Lane, near Curborough, at 11pm on Sunday night and 12.45am on Monday, cutting off access to homes and businesses.

Contractors using a mechanical digger cleared the road, restoring access along the two-lane route, on Tuesday morning.

Motorists in the Wood End Lane area at the relevant times are now being urged to contact environmental health officers if they have dashcam footage to identify two HGV tipper trucks that reversed into Watery Lane before dumping the waste.

Jack Twomey, the council’s environmental protection and housing manager, said of the fly-tipped waste: “It was deposited late on Sunday night into the early hours of Monday morning.

“We have got some CCTV footage that suggests there were two vehicles involved. It may be that there were more but thus far that’s what it seems to be pointing towards.”

Mr Twomey estimated it may have taken between 30 seconds and a minute to off-load the waste on to the “reasonably well-used” road.

“We do have a lot of leads in this case so we will be following up every single one of those to see if we can bring the culprits to book,” Mr Twomey said, adding that the council would also seek to seize any vehicles proven to be involved.

Anyone who has information about the people or vehicles involved, or the origin of the waste, is being urged to contact the council on 01543 308000.

Photo and video evidence can also be shared with council officers via the authority’s online fly-tipping evidence submission portal.