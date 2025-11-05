New national forest confirmed for Oxford-Cambridge corridor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new “national forest” has been confirmed for the Oxford-Cambridge corridor, as part of a £1 billion investment in tree planting, the Government has said.

The Government will also launch a competition early next year to determine another forest’s location in the Midlands or the north of England, as part of its manifesto commitment to establish three national forests in the country.

The first of the new forests was announced in March, stretching from the Cotswolds to the Mendips in the west of England.

Millions of trees will be planted in the new forest areas as part of a commitment to invest £1 billion this parliament to tree planting and support to the forestry sector.

Officials said the forests would boost communities and drive economic growth, while enhancing nature and bringing trees and woodlands closer to where people live.

Meeting tree planting targets, as part of efforts to tackle climate change and restore nature, could result in creating and supporting more than 14,000 jobs, the Environment Department (Defra) said.

The Government will also look at bringing in a “woodland carbon purchase fund” which would offer upfront payments to landowners to plant carbon-rich woodlands to help meet targets to cut UK emissions to zero overall – known as net zero – by 2050.

Making the announcement ahead of the Prime Minister’s trip to the latest UN climate talks in Belem, Brazil, Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said: “Our woodlands are vital for regulating our climate, supporting wildlife, and increasing access to nature for us all.

“We are delivering on our manifesto commitment with three new National Forests: planting is underway in the West Country, a second will be between Oxford and Cambridge and we will launch a competition for a third next year.”

“Our ambitious tree planting programme will help unlock growth, restore nature and create green jobs for the future,” she added.

Officials said the exact location of the “Ox-Cam” national forest would be subject to design work and discussion with partners.

It will see green spaces designed alongside new homes, jobs and infrastructure in the corridor that aims to link up the leading university towns to create a region of economic growth and innovation.