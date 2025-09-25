Recreational fires and barbecues to be banned in Cairngorms National Park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Recreational fires and barbecues will be banned in the Cairngorms National Park from April to September to reduce the risk of wildfires.

Scottish ministers have approved the new byelaw which will come into force next year in a bid to curb the risk in the face of climate change.

It comes a few months after a major wildfire caused damage on the northern boundary of the Cairngorms National Park.

A “very high” wildfire risk warning is currently in place across Scotland, rising to “extreme” on Friday, and marking the first September wildfire warning from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service since 2020.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority said an extensive consultation process within the park found the “overwhelming majority” of residents and visitors were in favour of a fire management byelaw.

Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “In introducing a fire byelaw of this kind, the Cairngorms National Park Authority is leading the way in safeguarding Scotland’s natural and cultural heritage from climate crisis threats.

“The wildfires we saw around Scotland earlier this year only remind us of how urgent this issue is, and I commend the park authority and partners on the huge amount of work they are doing to take forward this byelaw and a range of other mitigation measures.”

The national park has around 18,000 residents, as well as 25% of the UK’s rare and endangered species and around half of Scotland’s ancient pinewoods.

The park authority said it is working with Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to prepare for “robust enforcement” of the byelaw, including enhanced patrols at key sites and an extensive training programme for rangers on the ground.

The maximum fine for breaking the byelaw will be £500.

Sandy Bremner, convener of the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said: “The Cairngorms National Park is loved and cherished by so many of us, and we all want to protect and safeguard this incredible place. This byelaw will help us to do just that.

“Now that it has been approved by Scottish ministers, we’re committed to taking forward a range of practical measures to reduce wildfire risk in the national park – from signage and communications to training and enforcement.”

The fire byelaw was first considered by the park authority board in 2023 and the request was submitted to the Scottish Government earlier this year following consultations.

The ban will be in place between April 1 and September 30 each year.

The byelaw will not – as per the wording of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code – prevent the use of a camping stove, provided it is used appropriately.

It also does not affect licensed land management activity, which is covered by the muirburn licence.