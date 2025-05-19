Critically endangered eastern mountain bongo calf born at UK safari park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A critically endangered eastern mountain bongo calf has been born at a UK safari park.

The male calf was born at Woburn Safari Park in Woburn, Bedfordshire, to first-time mother Odongo and father Sonny.

Keepers said the calf needed physiotherapy shortly after his birth on May 5 to strengthen his hips and rear legs, but is now doing well.

On his introduction to the herd, the young calf was said to have eagerly dashed around and took in his new surroundings.

The birth follows that of another male calf, Djembe, born to Odongo’s twin sister Othaya in October 2024.

Odongo and Othaya were born at Woburn on August 3 2014 and are one of only two surviving sets of bongo twins ever recorded in captivity.

Keepers said they are inseparable and continue to support each other as mothers.

Their two young calves have already formed a bond, with nose-to-nose greetings and close interactions observed.

The park says Odongo’s instincts quickly took over after the birth, and she has blossomed into a nurturing and protective mother.

The eastern mountain bongo is classified as critically endangered, with captive breeding programmes playing a key role in conservation efforts.

Woburn’s head of section Tom Robson said: “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our second male bongo calf to the herd at Woburn.

“After a six-year breeding gap, two healthy calves were born within months of each other, marking a major success for the captive breeding programme.

“As a critically endangered species, every birth plays a vital role in securing the future of these beautiful animals.

“Odongo has embraced motherhood beautifully, it’s just wonderful to see her offering her newborn the strongest possible start in life.”