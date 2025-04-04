Australia sees nearly 40% decline in plastic pollution along major city coastlines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plastic pollution along Australia’s metropolitan coastlines has dropped by more than a third over the last decade, according to new research by the country’s national science agency.

Coastal plastic waste in major cities has fallen by 39 per cent since 2013, the study, published in Marine Pollution Bulletin, found.

There was also a 16 per cent increase in surveyed sites where no debris was found.

The results were based on 1,907 surveys conducted across the six metropolitan regions of Hobart, Newcastle, Perth, Port Augusta, the Sunshine Coast, and Alice Springs.

Debris was recorded in inland, riverine and coastal areas within a 100km radius of each location.

“Three-quarters of the rubbish we find on our beaches is plastic, and flexible plastics, such as food packaging, are the most harmful to wildlife,” Dr Denise Hardesty, senior research scientist at the science agency, CSIRO, and co-author of the study, said.

The most commonly found items were polystyrene fragments, making up 24 per cent of debris, and cigarette butts, which accounted for 20 per cent. Other frequently recorded waste items included food wrappers, bottle lids and caps, and hard plastic fragments.

While Newcastle, Perth and the Sunshine Coast saw improvements, cities like Hobart and Port Augusta recorded a rise in coastal debris.

Port Augusta recorded the most food wrappers, while the Sunshine Coast had high counts of cigarette litter. Alice Springs, which has no coastal sites, reported the highest prevalence of beverage cans.

“Although there are still areas for concern, it's exciting to see a significant decrease in plastic pollution as people around the country are becoming more aware of the harmful effects of plastic waste on people, communities and wildlife,” Dr Hardesty said.

The research also highlighted socio-economic and land use patterns as key predictors of waste accumulation. Regions with intensive land use and greater disadvantage showed higher debris levels.

Map shows most prevalent plastic waste items in each city ( CSIRO )

Australia has implemented a series of measures in recent years, including container deposit schemes and bans on single-use plastics, to tackle plastic pollution. The study suggests that such policies, combined with local clean-up campaigns and public education, are helping reduce the volume of plastic entering the environment.

“Understanding the types and amount of plastic pollution in our environment provides critical data to develop strategies to stop it ending up there in the first place,” Dr Steph Brodie, CSIRO research scientist and study co-author, said.

The new study builds on previous CSIRO research showing a 29 per cent reduction in plastic waste across Australia between 2013 and 2020.

Australia has pledged to phase out problematic and unnecessary plastics by 2025 and recycle or reuse all of its plastic waste by 2040 as part of its National Waste Policy.

Globally, plastic production has come to exceed 430 million tonnes annually, with only 9 per cent of waste being recycled, according to a 2022 OECD report.

The amount of plastic waste entering aquatic ecosystems could almost triple from 9-14 million tonnes a year in 2016 to a projected 23-37 million tonnes by 2040, according to the UN.

In December 2024, nations of the world assembled to negotiate a legally binding global plastics treaty. However, the talks fell off and will resume again in June.