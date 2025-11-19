UK’s failure to back sustainable mackerel fishing condemned as ‘pitiful’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conservationists have condemned the UK’s failure to back a plan to fish mackerel sustainably in the north-east Atlantic to protect stocks as “pitiful”.

The European Union proposed setting quotas for mackerel in line with scientific advice at a meeting of the North-East Atlantic Fisheries Commission (NEAFC) members in London last week to secure the future of the region’s key fishery.

But conservationists observing the meeting said the UK and most other members voted against the plan for mackerel – our most valuable fish stock and one which is already in a state of collapse.

The EU’s move followed advice from the International Council for Exploration of the Sea (Ices) which said mackerel catches should be cut by 77% on this year’s levels to ensure it has a sustainable future.

The EU said it was “deeply concerned” most members of the commission, the regional fisheries body made up of the UK, Norway, Russia, the EU, Iceland and Denmark in respect of the Faroe Islands and Greenland, had opposed the proposal.

“This will lead to severe overfishing of mackerel, the most important north-east Atlantic stock, which is already below the minimum sustainability level advised by Ices,” the EU warned in a statement.

Since 2010, mackerel quotas have been set an average of around 40% higher than those given in the scientific advice, and the fish’s population has plunged 77% since 2015.

Ices has warned the species, and the wider fishing industry, could face long-term risks unless countries stick to recommended catch limits.

Conservationists at the Blue Marine Foundation said the UK is choosing to favour “short-term profiteering over scientific, ecological and economic sense”.

Clare Brook, chief executive of the foundation, said: “This is an embarrassing decision by the UK Government.

“It is notable that the European Union proposed to follow scientific advice while the UK, and others, have chosen to favour short-term profiteering over scientific, ecological and economic sense.

“After 10 years of mismanagement of the largest fishery in the north-east Atlantic, it is pitiful to see the same mistakes being made, leading to another collapsing stock.

“There is still time for the UK and other parties to show they see a future in fishing by ensuring that catch limits are never set in excess of scientific advice.”

The Environment Department (Defra) said it had voted against the measure at the meeting, along with other parties, as the total allowable catch should first be agreed at separate “coastal states” consultations and then a measure agreed within NEAFC to cover mackerel in international waters in 2026.

A Defra spokesperson said: “All parties, including the EU, are aware that the total allowable catch for mackerel must be agreed first at the Coastal States consultations.

“The UK is committed to establishing the sustainable management of mackerel and other stocks through the correct procedures.”

But Greenpeace UK oceans campaigner Erica Finnie said that at the same time the Global Ocean Treaty, to protect the high seas, had cleared the Commons, ministers were backing continued overfishing of Atlantic mackerel.

She said: “It’s a stark and worrying mismatch between promise and practice.

“If the Government is serious about restoring our oceans as well as safeguarding the communities that depend on them, it must start aligning its decisions with science.

“That means championing strong, science-led fisheries management, delivering fully protected marine protected areas, and honouring its pledge to protect 30% of the oceans by 2030.”