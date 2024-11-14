Argentina’s Javier Milei withdraws delegation from UN climate talks in Baku

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Right-wing president Javier Milei has withdrawn Argentina’s delegation from the ongoing Cop29 UN climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The decision, confirmed by officials in the delegation, means the South American country will not participate any further in the UN climate negotiations that are expected to conclude with a treaty next week.

It is not clear whether Argentina will leave the Paris Agreement altogether.

The delegation received an order to stop engaging in the negotiations on Wednesday evening, Climatica reported, just hours after the high-profile leaders’ address section of the summit was wrapped up. Another delegation from the nation that was expected to arrive in Baku next week was told to cancel their plans.

Argentina’s move adds to growing concerns about the influence of right-wing leaders on global climate commitments. Hopes for Cop29 were already dampened by Donald Trump’s return as US president and fears that he could withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement once again.

Mr Milei’s decision to withdraw from Cop29 aligns with his political stance and his intention to strengthen ties with the US. The Argentinian president is a denier of climate science and calls the climate crisis a “socialist lie”.

After the state delegation’s withdrawal, Argentina will only be represented at the Baku summit by civil society and private sector groups – meaning the country is shut out of critical negotiations.

“More than 50 people from various sectors continue to actively participate in Cop29, promoting Argentina’s climate agenda in a challenging context,” Sustentabilidad sin fronteras (SSF), an independent organisation from the country, said in a statement.

Campaigners said Mr Milei’s decision was not in Argentina’s own interests, especially because the main goal of the summit is to create a fund for the benefit of countries in the Global South.

A spokesperson for Greenpeace Andino, the South American branch of the international NGO, said: “Withdrawing from decision-making on an issue as sensitive and critical as financing is a lost opportunity for those who can benefit from the agreements reached in Baku.”

Mr Milei’s decision “isolates Argentina from the international community” and “sends a negative signal to investors and companies,” SSF said.

Some campaigners in Baku said they were “shocked” by the decision, but added that it would not deter them from pushing the interests of the country and the wider region.

“We have lived through changes of government during COPs,” climate campaigner Maria Azul Schvartzman told The Independent in Baku. “But we have had some sort of consistency in terms of our foreign affairs policy on climate change.”

This time, she said, it was “shocking because we believed that we have some ground rules that are not going to change”.

The Milei administration, she added, “is showing time and time and again with different topics that these ground rules do not exist and that the agreements that we thought we had as a society don’t exist anymore”.

At the General Assembly in September, Mr Milei criticised the UN for attempting to "impose an ideological agenda" and distanced Argentina from the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. “We are at the end of a cycle. The collectivism and moral high ground from the woke agenda have crashed with reality, and they don’t offer credible solutions for the world’s problems,” he said.

Activists participate in a demonstration for climate finance at the Cop29 summit in Baku ( AP )

His administration has moved to distance Argentina from trade partners led by leftist leaders such as Cuba and Venezuela. He sacked foreign minister Diana Mondino after she voted in favour of lifting the US embargo against Cuba at the United Nations.

Mr Milei threatened to withdraw Argentina from the Paris accord while campaigning, but has not followed through in his first year in office.

The decision to withdraw the delegation from Cop29 came right after Mr Milei spoke with Mr Trump. Mr Milei’s spokesperson said the incoming US president told his Argentine counterpart that he was his “favourite president”.

He is expected to attend a Conservative Political Action Conference meeting at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and meet the incoming president, according to CNN.

Argentina isn’t the only country to skip Cop29. Papua New Guinea isn’t attending the negotiations in Baku in protest, making a stand for small island nations.

“We will no longer tolerate empty promises and inaction, while our people suffer the devastating consequences of climate change,” the country’s foreign minister Justin Tkatchenko said ahead of the summit.

On Wednesday, French ecology minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told the French senate she would not take part in the climate talks, after what she called Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s “unacceptable” attacks on her country during a speech on Tuesday.

Mr Aliyev accused France of “brutally” suppressing climate crisis concerns in its overseas territories.

While the French delegation is present at the summit, the country does not have any senior minister present. Mr Macron had already decided to skip the summit and Ms Pannier-Runacher was the senior most delegate expected to be present.

“After discussion and in agreement with the president of the republic and the prime minister, I will not go to Baku next week,” she said.