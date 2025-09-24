Alan Cumming backs campaign for Scotland to become first ‘rewilding nation’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Alan Cumming has become the latest celebrity to back a campaign calling for Scotland to be declared the world’s first “rewilding nation”.

The Scottish Rewilding Alliance (SRA) is calling on the Scottish Government to commit to rewilding 30% of the country’s land and seas.

The SRA says this can be achieved through restoring habitats including peatlands, native woodlands, wetlands, rivers and seas, while maintaining and benefiting productive farmland.

Cumming is the latest star to express support for the campaign after actors Brian Cox and Leonardo DiCaprio and singer Nathan Evans backed it last year.

The Marvel actor and The Traitors US presenter said: “Scotland could have more forests, healthier seas, and lusher wildlife.

“Rewilding is how we can make that happen – bringing with it balance, hope, and fantastic opportunity, creating jobs, teaching new skills, and bringing people together to look after Scotland’s future.”

Cumming, who reprises his role as Nightcrawler in next year’s Avengers Doomsday, has posted on Instagram about the campaign, announcing his support to his 752,000 followers.

The SRA said declaring Scotland a “rewilding nation” would lead to meaningful action, with ministers committing to restoring the natural environment through legislation and funding.

Its rewilding nation pathway includes proposals to make nature recovery the primary purpose of protected landscapes and seascapes, establishing wild zones around rivers and coastlines, restoring peatland, doubling native woodland cover, and restricting dredging and bottom trawling across Marine Protected Areas.

Steve Micklewright, co-convener of the alliance and chief executive of charity Trees for Life, said: “We’re thrilled that Alan has added his voice to the growing calls for Scotland to declare itself a rewilding nation.

“Rewilding offers hopes for tackling the nature and climate emergencies, and can bring a cascade of benefits for people – including jobs, improved health, and clean air and water.”

The SRA is urging people to sign the rewilding nation charter at https://www.rewild.scot/charter.

On October 1 more than 100 people from across Scotland will gather outside the Scottish Parliament to draw attention to the issue.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Restoring Scotland’s natural environment is a key way that we can help address the twin challenges of nature loss and climate change, including many of the interventions championed by the Scottish Rewilding Alliance.

“Our Nature Restoration Fund (NRF) has now committed more than £65 million since 2021 to unlock the full potential that nature restoration projects can bring to communities.

“The fund has supported local businesses to boost nature tourism, helped landowners with pollinator projects to boost food production, and supported improved access to both green spaces and our marine environment throughout Scotland.

“In the 25/26 Programme for Government we committed to further extending the NRF for 2026/27, that’s in addition to the launch of Nature30 sites earlier this year which will safeguard a diverse range of ecosystems and play an integral role in achieving our aim of restoring 30% of Scotland for nature by 2030, significantly improving the resilience of Scottish biodiversity as a whole.”