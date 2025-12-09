William pays tribute after conservationist Iain Douglas-Hamilton dies aged 83

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has expressed his sadness at the death of conservationist Iain Douglas-Hamilton, who spent six decades studying and campaigning to protect African elephants.

Save the Elephants, the charity he founded in 1993 to try and safeguard the animals, announced on its website the death of the world-renowned elephant expert and the leading light of conservation in east Africa.

Mr Douglas-Hamilton was also an ambassador for Tusk, the African wildlife conservation charity William supports as royal patron and spent time with the prince in Africa.

Tusk paid tribute to the African elephant expert in a statement on its website: “He was also one of Tusk’s earliest ambassadors, helping guide our initial conservation strategy and supporting our endeavours.”

In a post on social media, William paid tribute to the conservationist and signed the message with his initial: “I am so sad to hear of the passing of Iain Douglas-Hamilton, a man who dedicated his life to conservation and whose life’s work leaves lasting impact on our appreciation for, and understanding of, elephants.

“The memories of spending time in Africa with him will remain with me forever. My thoughts go out to Iain’s family, especially his wife Oria and children Saba and Dudu. W”

The Save the Elephants statement read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Dr Iain Douglas-Hamilton, renowned Scottish zoologist and founder & president of Save the Elephants.

“Iain passed away last night in Nairobi at age 83.

“A pioneering force in elephant conservation, Iain revolutionised our understanding of African elephants through his ground-breaking research.

“At just 23, he pioneered the first scientific study of the social behaviour of wild elephants. When the herds he knew so well started getting killed for their ivory, he turned elephant protector. His work laid the foundation for modern elephant behavioural studies and conservation practices.

“Iain was instrumental in exposing the ivory poaching crisis, documenting the destruction of over half of Africa’s elephants in a single decade leading up to a crucial intergovernmental decision to ban the international trade in ivory in 1989.”