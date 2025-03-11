Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida news team was forced to take cover under their desks after a tornado struck the studio while they were live reporting on the storm.

Fox35 Orlando weatherman Brooks Garner ushered his colleagues into the studio and ordered the news anchors to take cover, as he continued with his forecast. The storm cut out the channel’s live video feed, but Garner pushed on with his commentary.

According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida, the confirmed EF2 tornado - where winds can reach up to 135 mph - touched down in Seminole County and crossed over the FOX 35 Orlando Studios in Lake Mary on Monday.

In footage shared by the outlet, Garner monitored the tornado, noting that the destructive storm could “be passing by our studio right now.” “Take shelter, everyone in the Fox35 building get to your safe space under your desk if you’re not in a designated area.”

Meteorologist Brooks Garner gave his forecast as a tornado slammed into his Orlando TV station ( Fox35 )

As debris hit the building’s roof and power flickered, Garner’s tone became more serious: “Get under your desks guys! Anchors under your desk, everybody get under the desks!” he said before ushering more employees into the studio.

Garner continued to advise residents of Lake Mary, Florida, telling them to get to the ground level, into interior rooms and away from windows. “This is a very serious situation, this is a real live tornado, it just hit our station,” he said.

After the worst of the storm had past, he added: “I’ve been doing this a very long time – this is the first time a tornado has hit me while I’m doing the weather.

“Thank goodness for our facilities here at Fox35 to keep us on the air and keep you apprised of the situation.”

In addition to the Fox35 studio, two homes were destroyed by the tornado as it ripped through Seminole County. The storm caused significant damage in Lake Mary and Longwood, overturned cars and downed trees and powerlines.

According to the initial National Weather Service report, the tornado touched down just east of Wekiwa Springs State Park with peak winds up to 95 mph. It later crossed I-4 in Lake Mary, where it hit the studio.

The tornado's path covered about 4 miles and lasted 15 minutes, according to the weather service.