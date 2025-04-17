Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deadly floods currently being experienced in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are becoming ever-more likely as the world’s climate warms, new research has found.

Recent days have seen the DRC grapple with devastating floods that have killed at least 72 people and injured 170 more, with the capital, Kinshasa, bearing the brunt of the crisis.

At least 5,000 people have been displaced, with streets, homes, and public infrastructure submerged in Kinshasa, a sprawling megacity of nearly 17 million people.

Researchers from the World Weather Attribution Service at Imperial College London, who were working with scientists from DRC and around the world, found that similar periods of heavy rainfall can now be expected to occur every second year, given the global warming of 1.3°C that has already occurred.

open image in gallery DRC’s rapid population growth and high poverty rate are among factors compounding the impacts of these weather events, the scientists warned. ( Shutterstock )

Data from two weather stations in Kinshasa also indicated that seven-day spells of rainfall have on average become 9 to 19 per cent more intense since 1960, with the findings aligning with scientific studies on rainfall in the DRC and projections from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) for Central Africa.

DRC’s rapid population growth and high poverty rate are among factors compounding the impacts of these weather events, the scientists warned.

“Climate change makes it even harder for fragile states to get ahead,” said Dr Friederike Otto, senior lecturer at Imperial. “Frequent spells of heavy rain are destroying homes, wiping out crops and cancelling economic gains.

“With every fraction of a degree of fossil fuel warming, the weather will get more violent, creating a more unequal world.”

open image in gallery Scientists warned that countries like DRC needed greater investment in climate science and weather observations to be able to properly attribute events such as this to climate change ( AFP/Getty )

The scientists behind the research at the same time said that they had been unable to directly attribute April’s flooding event to climate change due to weaknesses in available data.

"This failure highlights a deeper problem: Climate science has long overlooked much of Africa, particularly the Central African rainforest region,” said Dieudonne Nsadisa Faka, a climate scientist based in DRC.

“Increased investment in climate science and weather observations is needed to help countries understand and prepare for changing weather extremes."

This story has been produced as part of The Independent’s Rethinking Global Aid project