Climate negotiators at the COP30 summit in Brazil have reached a tentative agreement, resolving a dispute over cutting greenhouse gas emissions and providing climate finance.

The two-week conference, which was scheduled to end on Friday, extended into overtime as delegates worked to bridge divides. Hailed as a crucial opportunity for global cooperation on climate change, particularly given the United States' absence, the talks saw the European Union push for language on transitioning away from fossil fuels.

This proposal, however, met with strong resistance from the Arab Group of nations, including major oil exporter Saudi Arabia.

The impasse was resolved after all-night negotiations led by host nation Brazil, according to negotiators.

A draft deal issued on Saturday showed countries had agreed on steps to help speed up climate action, review related trade barriers, and triple the money given to developing countries to help them withstand extreme weather events.

Activists participate in a demonstration outside where negotiations are taking place at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Belem, Brazil.

The European Union's climate commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, said on Saturday that the proposed accord was acceptable, even though the bloc would have liked more.

"We should support it because at least it is going in the right direction," he said.

The Brazilian presidency scheduled a closing plenary session. Any deal needs a consensus to be approved.

COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago said on Saturday that the presidency would publish a side text on fossil fuels as well as on protecting forests - instead of adding them to the official agreement - as there had been no consensus on these issues at the global climate talks.

"I will announce that the Brazilian presidency will do the two 'roadmaps' because visibly we did not have maturity to reach consensus. I believe if we do it under the presidency we will have results," he said.

The decision to triple climate finance by 2035, meanwhile, will be part of the COP30 agreement, resolving a key demand from poorer nations struggling to cope with climate impacts.

Separately, a Leaders' Declaration from a G20 meeting in South Africa stressed the seriousness of climate change, in a snub to U.S. President Donald Trump.