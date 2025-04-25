Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Climate change is already affecting the spring allergy season across the United States, bringing record pollen counts to major cities - and scientists are warning allergy season is getting longer.

Warmer weather has brought high pollen levels to New York City, which is also being inundated with wildfire smoke - and it’s not expected to let up any time soon.

"Experts are expecting that allergy season is going to last 180 days in the Northeast, that's 20 days longer than we're usually used to," Dr. Nidhi Kumar told CBS News. "This is one of the direct effects of climate change."

On Friday, and for the week ahead, the pollen forecast for New York City is listed as “high” on AccuWeather. Boston expected a similar scene, except for Wednesday and Thursday, when the forecast drops to “moderate” for two days.

But, it’s not just the East Coast. Atlanta has broken its pollen count record and Houston just reported its highest pollen counts since 2013, when records began. Many of the worst-hit cities were expected to be in the South, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

High pollen counts can lead to runny noses and itchy eyes for approximately one in four adults, with impacts expected to extend into the summer months.

Now, a report from the non-profit Climate Central says that millions of Americans in most major cities are suffering from earlier, longer, and more disruptive allergy seasons amid the effects of human-caused climate change.

open image in gallery Climate change is affecting allergy season across the U.S. Millions of Americans are suffering from earlier, longer, and worse seasons, a Climate Central analysis says ( AFP via Getty Images )

The analysis, which used data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said that a warmer and earlier spring has resulted in a longer growing season, giving plants more time to grow and release their allergy-inducing powder.

The freeze-free growing season between 1970 and 2024 was found to have extended by 20 days in 87 percent of the 198 cities they analyzed since 1970.

While all regions have seen their freeze-free growing seasons lengthen by at least 13 days on average since 1970, cities across America’s Northwest and Southwest have experienced the largest average change, increasing by 24 and 20 days, respectively.

“The freeze-free growing season increased the most in: Reno, Nev. (96 more days); Las Cruces, N.M. (66 more days); Medford, Ore. (63 more days); and Tupelo, Miss. and Myrtle Beach, S.C. (both 52 more days),” the report said.

Cities in the South, Southeast, Ohio Valley and Northeast have experienced the longest average freeze-free seasons, which are now at least 10 percent longer in 70 of the cities that were analyzed.

The analysis comes following a previous study that found human-caused warming was a primary driver of North American pollen seasons lengthening from 1990 to 2018.

open image in gallery A report said that a warmer and earlier spring has resulted in a longer growing season, giving plants more time to grow and release their allergy-inducing powder ( AFP via Getty Images )

Last year, the Department of Health and Human Services also noted that the changing climate has caused more frost-free days, warmer seasonal air temperatures, and more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that “may lead to both higher pollen concentrations and earlier and longer pollen seasons.“

Data from the National Phenology Network indicates that the start of spring has, on average, occurred earlier in the contiguous U.S, since 1984, and that total pollen amounts increased up to 21 percent between 1990 and 2018. The greatest increases were recorded in Texas and the Midwest.

“Some of these changes in pollen due to climate change could have major impacts on human health such as increasing individuals’ exposure to pollen and their risk of having allergy and/or asthma symptoms,” it said.

Climate Central also tied these changes to carbon dioxide pollution: a prevalent greenhouse gas contributing to the warming of Earth’s atmosphere.

“With continued high rates of CO2 pollution, the U.S. could face up to a 200% increase in pollen production by the end of this century, according to a 2022 study,” it said.