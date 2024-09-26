Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Leading climate activist Wawa Gatheru says there is no such thing as a “perfect environmentalist.”

Gatheru is the founder of Black Girl Environmentalist, one of the largest youth-led climate organizations in the US, and part of the inaugural class of The Independent’s Climate 100 List.

She spoke at the launch event in New York City on Wednesday alongside keynote speaker, former British prime minister Theresa May, award-winning author John Vaillant, and The Independent’s chief international correspondent Bel Trew.

Gatheru hit back at the idea that people who care about the climate crisis must be perfectionists.

“I think that this idea of the ‘perfect environmentalist’ is keeping us as a movement from building the strongest team possible,” she said.

“Ultimately, we’re all flawed individuals. In order for us to apply ourselves meaningfully, we have to apply our unique talents, spheres of influence, and really bring ourselves to the table in authentic ways.”

By being so selective about the idea of an environmentalist, we risk being exclusionary, she said.

“How do we have holistic conversations around what access looks like in those circumstances? Are we leaving people out?” she asked.

When asked how she fights despair in the face of extreme climate challenges, she said that Gen Z feels like older generations over-rely on youth efforts.

“It almost feels as though people want to borrow our hope, as though they’re taking some of our inspiration, our energy, and feeling empowered in that moment, and... they can walk away, go back to their lives, and leave it to us,” she said.

open image in gallery Wawa Gatheru spoke at the inaugural Climate 100 List event in New York City on September 25 and stressed the importance of community in a warming world ( Alex Kent )

“I don’t think that’s enough. I think it’s a cop-out.”

The Independent’s Climate 100 List celebrates the remarkable achievements of change-making activists, scientists, academics, philanthropists, political figures, business and tech leaders, and more, all trying to tackle the most urgent challenge of our time. The list was published to coincide with Climate Week NYC, one of the climate world’s biggest events.

Gatheru, a Kenyan-American who grew up in rural Connecticut’s Mashantucket Pequot land, founded Black Girl Environmentalist to support Black girls, women, and non-binary people in joining the climate movement and establishing green careers.

Her numerous achievements include being the first Black person to receive the prestigious Rhodes, Truman, and Udall scholarships for her environmental work. She is an inaugural member of the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Environmental Youth Advisory Council and serves on boards of organizations including Earthjustice and Climate Power.

open image in gallery Wawa Gatheru poses in front of the step and repeat for The Independent’s Climate 100 List event, where she stressed the importance of community in the face of the climate crisis ( Alex Kent )

She told The Independent’s audience that many people care about tackling issues, but feel that they can’t because “they don’t fit the narrative.”

“There is this really interesting paradox where you look at polling on who is most upset about, or alarmed by climate change – it’s communities of color. But then why is it that in the spaces that I’m doing work for, that representation really isn’t seen?”

Gatheru also noted that people of color were more likely to be considered the “victim” than “problem-solver” during climate disasters.

She also stressed the importance of community and wondered if it was a Gen Z perception that many people now don’t know their neighbors.

“If you think of a worst-case scenario, a hurricane or a flood, not being able to call out for someone by name: that is a problem,” she said.

Gatheru spoke ahead of the keynote address from former British prime minister Theresa May who painted a troubling picture about the links between climate change and modern slavery, an issue she tackles by leading the Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking.

open image in gallery Former British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to attendees of The Independent’s Climate 100 List event, where she discussed links between the climate crisis and modern slavery ( Alex Kent )

“Some of the most dire outcomes of climate change are humanitarian,” May said.

The event began with a captivating talk by author John Vaillant, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his 2023 book, Fire Weather: The Making of a Beast, which recounts the catastrophic 2016 wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Through this harrowing tale, Vaillant provides a stark warning about the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires, and the deep connections between the oil industry and climate change.

The Independent’s award-winning, chief international correspondent Bel Trew, who reflected on the intersection of the climate crisis and conflict which she witnessed during her many reporting trips across Africa and the Middle East.