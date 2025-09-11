Climate 100: Join us to celebrate the world’s leading environmentalists
The Independent will host the return of its Climate 100 event in New York later this month with a keynote speech from Greg Jackson, the founder of the UK’s biggest energy provider
The Independent is delighted to be holding its second annual Climate 100 event to recognise the environmentalists who are leading the fight against the climate crisis.
The event will mark the publication of our Climate 100 list – a celebration of the campaigners, business leaders, scientists and innovators who are taking action to increase public awareness and find solutions to global warming.
Taking place during Climate Week in New York City, our event will include a keynote speech from Greg Jackson, the founder and CEO of Octopus Energy, the UK’s biggest domestic energy supplier.
Mr Jackson has taken Octopus Energy – which is committed to renewable sources and supporting the green energy transition – from a start-up to a multi-billion pound business in just ten years.
His company now provides green energy to homes in the UK, America, Japan, Spain, Italy, France and New Zealand.
Mr Jackson is an outspoken advocate of increasing renewable energy production and changing the ways we charge for our consumption, which he believes could cut billions off our collective energy bills.
His company is a major investor across Europe in renewable power and by 2030 has a target to produce enough power for 15 million homes. Mr Jackson has also recently been appointed as an advisor to the UK government.
He will be joined at the event by Sam Kiley, The Independent’s World Affairs Editor, an award-winning correspondent and documentary maker who has covered conflict zones for more than 30 years.
Sam will speak with knowledge and passion about covering the climate crisis first-hand and how it has contributed to many of the wider problems we see in the world today.
Sam has recently been to Burundi in East Africa to report on the climate crisis and rising water levels, documenting the upheaval to the lives of thousands of climate refugees. A film highlighting his work will also be shown.
The event will be introduced by Geordie Greig, The Independent’s Editor-in-Chief, who has continued to put reporting on the climate at the heart of The Independent’s journalism.
“Climate 100 is an important opportunity to celebrate the incredible work done by leaders who want to propose or propel change,” he said.
“The climate crisis is one of the defining and urgent challenges of our time. I am delighted we can recognise the people who work to make a difference to the planet and inspire the rest of us.”
Stay in the loop with updates on The Independent’s Climate 100 List and get notified when you can watch the event premiere online by filling out the form below:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments