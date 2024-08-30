Support truly

Two tropical waves are developing in the Atlantic, with officials monitoring their development.

With both waves producing "disorganized showers and thunderstorms," they are currently projected to move towards the Caribbean Sea.

One wave has a 50 percent chance of forming into a tropical storm in the next seven days, while the other has only a 20 percent chance, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The stronger wave, in the central Atlantic, "could form by early next week" as it moves westward at around 10 to 15 mph.

The second could slowly develop through the middle of next week as both waves appear to be heading towards the Caribbean Sea.

The news comes less than two months since Hurricane Beryl tore through the Caribbean in July, causing widespread flooding, power outages, and infrastructure damage.

The hurricane killed at least 8 people in the Caribbean, but is believed to have killed closer to 70 people in total, including casualties in the US.

Tropical storm Ernesto also pummelled the Caribbean with heavy rainfall earlier this month.

This summer and fall were predicted to be a record breaking hurricane season, thanks to unprecedented ocean heat in the Atlantic.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted in May between 17 and 25 named storms would brew up, with 8 to 13 of them achieving hurricane status and four to seven of them becoming major hurricanes.

At the time, FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks emphasised the importance of being prepared for hurricane season:

"Taking a proactive approach to our increasingly challenging climate landscape today can make a difference in how people can recover tomorrow."

Caribbean leaders have been calling for more assistance from developed countries in rebuilding after hurricanes, with costs of millions of dollars worth of damages taking place with nearly every storm.

After Hurricane Beryl wiped out entire islands, Caribbean leaders asked the UK government to back a “Marshall plan” to support them in rebuilding their devastated communities.

While hurricanes have always occurred in the region, they are becoming more common because of rising ocean temperatures, with the temperature of the Atlantic already at par in July with levels usually observed in September – peak hurricane season.