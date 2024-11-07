YouTube star Andre Beadles dies aged 25 after ‘high speed’ car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

YouTube star Andre Beadle has died after he “lost control” of his car on the Nassau Expressway in Queens, New York, police said. He was 25.

Beadle, the internet personality who went by the screen name 1Stockf30, is said to have been traveling eastbound in his 2023 BMW Sedan on Wednesday (November 6) when he “veered to the right” and traveled “off the right side of the roadway into the right shoulder” and struck “a metal pole,” the New York Police Department told People.

“This caused the vehicle to veer back across the eastbound lanes to the left shoulder, ejecting the operator from the vehicle,” authorities said.

Officers reported to the scene at approximately 1:12am along with EMS, who transported Beadle to Jamaica Hospital Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating the accident.

Beadle, who had amassed 59,500 subscribers on YouTube and nearly 250,000 followers on Instagram, regularly posted videos about street racing and his vehicles.

In a recent YouTube video, titled “I’m bringing the M240 back to the streets + Trackhawk vs 1Stock Corvette $10,000 race,” shared days before his death, the influencer gave fans a look at his BMW getting worked on in an auto shop to prepare for an upcoming race.

The video showed a clip of Beadle testing the car at a location near where the fatal crash occurred.

Some of his videos, posted in collaboration with other popular street racers, included disclaimers, which read: “All stunts performed in this video are done by professionals and we do not condone replication in part or whole. Please follow the road code and drive with care.”

In a video uploaded in June, Beadle shared that he had crashed his BMW “going 170 mph.”

Fans have been invited to gather on Friday (November 8) at 4:30pm at Haffen Park for a balloon release. “Bring some balloons and come celebrate life with the young legend and trendsetter,” read an Instagram post shared to his profile on Wednesday.

In the post, Beadle was described as being “driven by passion” and “fueled by the thrill.” “May you find the ultimate track among the stars,” it added.