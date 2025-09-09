Naomi Ackie, Bella Freud and Lionesses share their favourite fashion trends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Elle UK marks its 40th anniversary, the magazine celebrated in central London with the Elle Style Awards.

Winners included singer Lola Young, actor Naomi Ackie, trailblazing Lionesses, British designer Bella Freud and Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The evening was a reminder that fashion and creativity never exist in isolation – but most of the talk was less about trophies and more about taste, trends and how famous faces are reshaping their personal style.

Thursday Murder Club star Ackie, 34, who was named performer of the year after a defining 12 months on screen, wore a DiPesta sheer, wet-look gown.

“The vibe is kind of crazy,” she said. “The fabric feels almost wet – but it was perfect when I put it on.”

Ackie’s red carpet look was a big departure from her usual style.

“Honestly, my everyday style is a really good quality hoodie, great jeans, chunky trainers – everything oversized,” she laughed.

While she tends to keep it casual day-to-day, she can’t help but be influenced by her film projects.

“I’m the queen of stealing things from set – Star Wars, Master of None – half my wardrobe is stuff I’ve nicked,” Ackie said. “Each character unlocks a different part of yourself, and it’s fun to fold that back into real life.”

But when it comes to trends, Ackie leans more towards timeless pieces, laughing: “I’m not that aware of trends, to be honest.

“I’m more of a staples girl: a good pair of jeans, a great blazer… and an oversized hoodie – something you can Winnie The Pooh at home in, but also rock when you’re outside.”

One designer in attendance was Bella Freud, 64, recipient of the Cult Creative award for her playful, enduring contribution to British style.

Dressed in her latest design, the Grand Parcel suit, she said of the look: “I wanted to bring femininity to a kind of masculine swagger – so I embroidered the lapel with a fleur du mal. It’s French poetry meets American rock ‘n’ roll.”

Freud has ventured more into the public arena this year, following the success of her podcast Fashion Neurosis which interviews icons in the fashion world in a psychotherapy setting.

“The inspiration doesn’t necessarily come from Sigmund Freud,” says Freud, the great-granddaughter of the psychologist. “But I’m interested in the undercurrents of what motivates people and how it influences how they wear clothes, and what they choose to hide or reveal.”

Freud’s trademark look is a tailored suit and does not necessarily believe in trends.

“If you get too caught up in fashion without a sense of your own identity, you can get lost,” she said.

“But the more rigorous you are about what makes you feel good, the more stylish you can be.”

It was not just those clued up on the industry who were honoured. England footballers Hannah Hampton, Leah Williamson and Lucy Bronze received the collective of the year award for the team’s contributions to women’s football.

While they often focus more on their sport than their style, fashion has played a key role in each of their public personas.

“I always think of British fashion as elegant, eloquent and maybe with a little bit of drama in there,” said Bronze, 33, who says social media has helped broaden her style inspiration.

“It’s a great way to see other people’s styles you might never cross paths with. In sport I’m mostly around footballers, but online you see how people live and express themselves through what they wear.

“Everyone has their own way of dictating fashion. I love the way some people look, but it’s not always something I could pull off myself.”

What stood out most on the night was not the glitter or the gowns, but the way each winner framed fashion on their own terms.

No one really spoke about “what’s in” so much as what feels right. And perhaps that’s the truest trend of 2025: style as self-definition, worn with confidence whether it is couture embroidery or an oversized hoodie.