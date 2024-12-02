Fashion Awards 2024: Rita Ora pays homage to David Bowie and Ellie Goulding channels the Snow Queen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rita Ora channelled David Bowie in an Eighties oversized grey suit and a bleached Ziggy Stardust-inspired haircut at the Fashion Awards 2024.

The 34-year-old singer sported her new beauty look with matching bleach brows, finishing the outfit with chunky silver Primark jewellery from her latest collaboration with the brand.

Ora wasn’t the only star to take risks on the red carpet, as singer Ellie Goulding, 37, channelled Hans Christian Andersen’s Snow Queen in a Moncler Genius AW24 heart-necked puffer coat gown with matching ivory pointed pumps.

Alongside the British singers, fashion’s leading stars sported the biggest trends of the season – from leopard print and faux fur to Eighties-inspired styles and blood-red burgundies.

Taking place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Fashion Awards 2024 is organised by the British Fashion Council and champions excellence in the fashion industry.

Industry heavyweights including John Galliano for Maison Margiela, Chloé’s Chemena Kamali and Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson for Loewe and his namesake label (who won International Designer of the Year at last year’s awards) battle it out for designer of the year.

Meanwhile, the American designer Tom Ford receives an Outstanding Achievement Award and musician ASAP Rocky is honoured as a Cultural Innovator for his impressive impact on popular culture, appearing on the red carpet with his partner and fellow musician, Rihanna.

TV Presenter Maya Jama, host of Love Island, and musician Kojey Radical, returned to co-host the awards following their success at the 2023 ceremony.

Jama, 30, wore a sage silk halter neck gown with pink embroidered blooms and lattice fringing on the hem by Conner Ives.

Kojey Radical, 31, followed suit in an Etro floral embroidered long leather jacket, a cream roll-neck and a brown suit.

Nicola Coughlan, 37, channelled refined elegance in an off-shoulder custom Gaurav Gupta gown with baby blue silk panels. The Bridgerton star finished the look with a slick blonde bun and a black feline flick in her make-up.

Also opting for a sculptural look was British model Leomie Anderson, 31, who wore a white spiralling gown by Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen.

The model paired the futuristic design with a slicked-back bun and strappy white stilettoes.

On the more relaxed end of the spectrum, model Lila Moss channelled her mother Kate’s rock-chick nonchalance in a monochromatic two-piece, featuring low rise black flares and an embellished scoop neck vest. The outfit dipped into the Alexander McQueen archives and was featured on the spring/summer 2003 runway.

The 22-year-old model finished the look with a tousled blonde bun and black smudgy eyes.

Fellow British model Jourdan Dunn, 34, took the leopard trend up a notch in animal print hotpants and belted blazer from Dior, worn with a matching cap and long black opera gloves.

Alexa Chung sported a leading winter trend for fur and faux fur in a long-line coat with a Miu Miu black glittering midi dress, a red leather clutch and pointed black stilettos.

The 41-year-old presenter and model walked for the Italian label’s spring summer 2025 collection in September this year. Miu Miu’s founder and creative director, Miuccia Prada, is also nominated for Designer of the Year at the awards.

Gucci muse Jodie Turner-Smith also opted for faux fur in a patchwork brown coat. The 38-year-old actor wore a cream floor-skimming embellished slip dress with a slouchy silver tote.

Stella McCartney kept it simple in a silk claret mini dress with a mullet-style hem. The 53-year-old fashion designer paired the gown with her mini Falabella bag in matching patent red.

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore, 39, channelled Disney’s Maleficent in a pointed black and burgundy gown by the Irish designer Graham Cruz. The star finished the dramatic look with a large red wine fascinator, Mary-Jane Christian Louboutins and a matching red lip.

Actor Gemma Chan, 42, wore a cream Self-Portrait ruffled rhinestone dress. The Don’t Worry Darling star paired the gown with silver strappy heels and a simple loose bun.

Venus Williams, 44, sported an Eighties-style broad shouldered Thom Browne blazer with wide culotte trousers and pointed pumps. The seven-time singles Grand Slam winner is known for her stylish fashion choices on and off the court, once even having her own clothing line, EleVen.

Paloma Faith evoked Forties glamour in a monochromatic sweetheart neckline midi dress with black seamed tights and black and silver Manolo Blahnik pumps.

The 43-year-old singer swapped her her classic curls for a sharp black bob.

Nicola Roberts, 39, made a statement in a grey organza ruffled gown with a black neck corsage and matching black clutch. The Girls Aloud star let the gown do the talking with a slicked up-do and silver drop earrings.

Dutch model Lara Stone, 40, was another famous face sporting Self-Portrait, wearing a lilac halter neck bandage dress with a centre zip slit ruffled detailing.

Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey, 48, opted for lilac too in a silk and silver two-piece with a metallic cuff and matching embellished pillbox hat.

Actor and singer Halle Bailey, 24, wore a strapless white gown with a pearlescent dripping waist. The Little Mermaid star channelled her on-screen persona with long mermaid waves and a glowing make-up look.

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon, 40, wore a pearlescent pink Simone Rocha jacquard gown with retro Hollywood waves and silver pointed pumps. The Irish designer is nominated for British Womenswear Designer of the Year.

Sudanese-British model Alek Wek, 47, stood out from the somewhat monochromatic red carpet in a striking red boho-inspired gown by Donna Karan from the American designer’s 2004 collection.

Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, 75, also sported this season’s trending colour in a burgundy silk maxi dress with a monochromatic long-line blazer. She paired the look with a bold purple jewelled necklace and her signature black sunglasses.

British American designer Harris Reed, 28, wore a slim streamlined tux with an exaggerated bow tie.

The Nina Ricci creative director paired the look with platform patent boots and a bold black eye look, a nod to his gender-fluid approach to fashion.