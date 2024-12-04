McFly’s Harry Judd: ‘I draw the line at the dog sleeping in our bed’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

McFly drummer Harry Judd has opened up about the mental health benefits of having pets in the family – but admits he lost the battle to keep Labrador Billy out of the bedroom.

Judd, who is married to the violinist and author Izzy Judd, got the puppy, now nine months old earlier this year.

The 38-year-old says: “We had no plan to get a dog – I’ve got three children and a cat [called Morris] and a busy life already, but I just couldn’t resist. I just knew what a dog would bring to our family.

But, “I’d said to my wife, absolutely no dogs in the bedroom, just not a chance. And then within a couple of weeks, he was up on our bed. And now, every morning, he comes up to our room. If whoever’s up first lets him out, he comes up to our room to wake the other one up.”

Judd along with bandmates Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Danny Jones – who is currently on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – celebrated 21 years of McFly this year.

He says: “Every evening, [Billy] won’t be put to bed until he has at least half an hour in the bedroom with us, whether that’s on the bed or next to me on the floor. It’s quite sweet.

“I draw the line at him sleeping on the bed. Some people do that, and that’s fine, I’m not judging. But he farts, and let’s be blunt about it, they’re pretty smelly. The kids find it hilarious when he farts, so thankfully, I see the funny side.”

Judd says Billy is a “really, really sweet boy” with a “lovely temperament”.

“We’re all they have – we’re everything to our dogs, and I think that’s why they give us so much love, and we feel so much love for them. They give us totally unconditional love – it’s a very special thing. You don’t experience it from any other relationship, I believe.

“Talking about mental health benefits, that’s where just having cuddles with your dog or cat on the sofa, you can’t really beat it.”

Judd has taken part in a festive photo series Welcome to Lapland, along with other celebrities including Pete Wicks and Vicky Pattison, to celebrate the emotional bond between pets and their owners.

The photos, taken by pet photographer Liz Gregg, were commissioned by pet food brand Lily’s Kitchen, along with a poll revealing more than half (57%) of owners consider themselves more emotionally attached to their pet than any other significant human relationship they have, including with their partner.

While 41% questioned admitted they tend to cuddle their pet rather than their partner when they’re relaxing on the sofa.

But with or without a dog, there’s not much lounging around time for Judd, who is looking forward to the recently announced Busted vs McFly tour next year.

As well as rehearsing and touring, he helps with the kids, walks the dog and is a keen runner who runs four or five times a week. He’s already completed five marathons, and is aiming to take part in next year’s London Marathon for his sixth.

And although Billy’s a bit too young yet, the plan is for him to join his master on some runs when he’s older. “Hopefully when he’s a bit older, he’ll come out with me, maybe two, three times a week for a run – not too much, because you have to be careful with Labradors and their joints,” explains Judd.

At the moment Harry and Izzy take the dog walks, and the children – Lola, aged seven, Kit, aged five, and three-year-old Lockie – come along when they can. Judd says: “Dogs and cats are so good for our mental and physical health, and we as a family like to get out, particularly on weekends.

“It’s a really good thing to have that structure of routine and having a dog – you have to get out and walk the dog. It’s a great way of getting out as a family and getting the kids out early in the morning – and my wife as well.

“You can’t not take the dog for a walk, so even when it’s cold and raining, it forces you out. And much like the phrase people say for exercise – you never regret a workout – I don’t think you ever regret a dog walk either.”

He has some time to watch bandmate Jones on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! too.

“He’s doing really, really well,” says Judd. “Obviously I know him really well, but it’s still really enjoyable to watch him. He’s just being himself, which I’m really pleased about. He’s really relaxed and having lots of fun, and people are seeing the best of Danny. He finds everything funny, and it’s really comforting to see he’s genuinely laughing, which means he’s happy and settled, because he naturally was a bit worried, a bit nervous about how it was going to go.

“So yeah, he’s good viewing, Danny Jones is.”

And Judd is still amazed by the Bushtucker Trial in which poor Jones had to cope with a snake crawling up his shorts.

“I just can’t believe it. It was too funny, like, unbelievable,” declares Judd. “First episode to have a snake up his shorts! I’d have completely freaked out, I’d have frozen.”

But it wasn’t Jones’s first encounter with the reptiles, as Judd reveals he actually used to own one.

“Danny used to have a pet snake – him and Dougie [Poynter] had pet snakes,” says Judd. “I’m not quite sure snakes provide the lovely bond that a dog and cat do, although I’m sure snake enthusiasts would disagree with me.

“But Danny’s snake ended up biting him. He gave it to someone else, and ever since then, he’s not liked snakes so much.”

Dogs and cats are a much safer bet, and Judd adds: “We talk about all the benefits animals bring to us grown-ups, but it brings children so much too. I grew up with pets, and have such happy memories of my times with them, so I’m glad we took the plunge and got ourselves a dog.

“It does come with its challenges, but it’s very rewarding – a bit like children, really.”

Harry Judd has partnered with Lily’s Kitchen for the Welcome to LapLand portrait gallery. Visit the Lily’s Kitchen website for Christmas recipes and gifts for pets.