Kylie Minogue, Richard E. Grant, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Kate Moss front new Charlotte Tilbury campaign

Kylie Minogue, Richard E. Grant, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Kate Moss are among the stars that feature in Charlotte Tilbury’s new holiday campaign.

The icons are part of the brand’s new “Beauty Show,” which is in partnership with the King’s Trust.

The make-up campaign is based on a traditional royal variety show format and showcases the world-renowned stars revealing their ‘secret skills.’

Curated by Tilbury herself, the campaign depicts a world of imagination, with all looks shot through a soft focus, dreamlike lens.

Kylie Minogue, 56, takes on the role of a hypnotist in a glittering blue Eighties-inspired make-up look.

Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg, 30, stars as the variety show’s host in a blushing baby-doll pink look.

Critically acclaimed actor, Richard E. Grant, 67, follows in the footsteps of Sir Elton John – who collaborated with the brand for their holiday campaign last year.

Grant models the brand’s bestselling moisturiser, Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream.

American choreographer Kameron Saunders, who recently shot to fame as a backup dancer on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, also features in the campaign. A viral sensation, he has 937.9k followers on TikTok and 1m on Instagram.

In the lead up to the festive period, on World Kindness Day (November 13, 2024), the brand has announced that 100% of its Magic Cream sales will go directly to the King’s Trust.

“By purchasing a gift that gives back, everyone can create a ripple effect of positivity and empowerment,” says Tilbury.

The King’s Trust (formerly The Prince’s Trust), started by King Charles in 1976 to help vulnerable young people get their lives on track, has supported more than 7,000 people in the last year through its Enterprise programme in collaboration with Charlotte Tilbury.

The cosmetic company created a bespoke mentoring programme with the charity to support young entrepreneurs build their own business and embrace Tilbury’s ethos to “live limitlessly.”

Tilbury, 51, founded her own brand in 2013 after working as a celebrity make-up artist for over 20 years.

Tilbury’s mission to support young entrepreneurs is born out of an aim to “help unlock confidence and create community and opportunity,” the make-up artist explains.

The purpose of the campaign is to “shine a light on the magic of confidence,” says Tilbury, with the aim of resonating globally and spanning inter-generational audiences.

Other stars that joined the line-up included model Jourdan Dunn and The London Gay Men’s Chorus.