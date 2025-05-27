Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant best known for its smartphones and smart home devices, has officially unveiled its second electric vehicle. The Xiaomi YU7 is a bold new SUV aimed squarely at the Tesla Model Y.

The YU7 (pronounced ‘you seven’) is scheduled to launch in China by mid-2025. It follows the successful launch of the brand’s first car, the SU7 saloon, in 2024.

The Xiaomi YU7 borrows liberally from the design language of the SU7. It’s sleek and aerodynamically efficient, using the same McLaren-like front headlights with hits of the Ferrari Purasangue in profile and a Porsche-style rear end. Xiaomi says every line on the vehicle is engineered to improve aerodynamic efficiency, aiding range and stability at high speeds.

open image in gallery Xiaomi's YU7 SUV has hints of Porsche, McLaren and Ferrari in its styling ( Xiaomi )

At 4,999mm long, 1,996mm wide, and 1,600mm tall with a 3,000mm wheelbase, the YU7 slots neatly into the biggest-selling mid-to-large electric SUV segment and is slightly larger than the Tesla Model Y. It’ll also rival the likes of the BYD Sealion 7, Xpeng G6 and Zeekr 7X, as well as more established models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Cupra Tavascan.

Xiaomi has said that the YU7 will come in three models: Standard, Pro, and Max. Standard gets a 96.3kWh battery with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup producing 316bhp with 0-62mph in a respectable 5.9 seconds. This model claims the longest maximum range of 519 miles based on Chinese CLTC tests, way ahead of the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Tesla Model Y’s 447 mile range on the Chinese test measurements.

Pro models use the same 96.3kWh batteries but get dual motors for all-wheel drive with output bumped to 489bp. Acceleration improves significantly, hitting 62mph from zero in just 4.27 seconds. However, the range takes a hit with a maximum claim a still highly impressive and Tesla-beating 472 miles.

Finally, Max YU7s get 101.7kWh batteries with, again, a four-wheel drive dual motor layout and a range of 478 miles, while the 0-62mph time drops to 3.2 seconds thanks to the motors’ combined 681bhp output.

open image in gallery Xiaomi promises sports car handling for its YU7 SUV ( Xiaomi )

All versions are built on Xiaomi’s own Modena platform and share an 800V high-voltage electrical architecture, allowing for extremely fast charging and high efficiency. Xiaomi says the YU7 is capable of a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 12 minutes and 385 miles of range added in 15 minutes.

Xiaomi is also promising sports car responses from the YU7’s chassis, with advanced adaptive suspension and a Brembo braking system.

While many car makers want to be seen as a technology company, as a smart device manufacturer Xiaomi is walking the walk. The YU7 is designed to be both a luxury experience and a rolling tech showcase, with the centrepiece a panoramic “HyperVision” digital display stretching across the top of the dashboard beneath the windscreen, providing a fully digital and customisable driver experience. Hypervision merges instrument cluster, navigation, and infotainment into one seamless interface.

Even rear passengers get access to the tech with their own central touchscreen and reclining seats.

open image in gallery Smartphone maker Xiaomi's YU7 features an advanced Hyperscreen on top of the dash ( Xiaomi )

The cabin layout is minimalist, with hidden air vents, ambient lighting, and sustainable materials. Even door handles have been replaced by intelligent sensors that detect and respond to user proximity. Expect deep integration with the Xiaomi Smart ecosystem, allowing drivers to control smart home devices, receive mobile alerts, and even take video calls from within the car.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are also built-in, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automated emergency braking, and Xiaomi Pilot, its proprietary autonomous driving suite, currently in beta testing across China. Radar and lidar systems on board can be used to see more accurately in the dark and identify obstacles up to a distance of 200m in front of the car.

The YU7 is expected to debut in China in July, with a price likely to be around the £30,000 mark. That pricing would place it significantly below the Tesla Model Y in the Chinese market while offering superior range, more variants, and arguably a more high-tech and futuristic interior.

China market analysts suggest the YU7 could quickly become one of the best-selling EVs in the Chinese market, with Xiaomi targeting annual sales between 300,000 and 360,000 units. The launch strategy mirrors what Xiaomi did in the smartphone world—offering more tech for less money, while building a fiercely loyal user base.

Like Tesla, Xiaomi has a charismatic CEO in Lei Jun, who is treated like a rockstar by Xiaomi fans in his native China. And it’s China where Xiaomi will be focusing its efforts, with rumours of global expansion – including heading to Europe – from 2027 onwards.