A new form of in-car speaker, set to debut in a car this year, could dramatically reduce energy use and boost the range of the electric cars they’re fitted in.

British firm Warwick Acoustics claims that its new electrostatic speaker systems can boost the efficiency of a large car with a 100kWh battery by up to 20 miles on a full charge versus the same vehicle with a conventional speaker system.

The lightweight, paper-thin speakers work differently to traditional loudspeakers and are already available in a range of headphones. Now the tech is moving into cars, with huge packaging benefits meaning they can be positioned in different places around a vehicle to produce optimum sound quality.

In a demonstration of the technology in a Polestar 2 development car, the sound clarity and depth was some of the best we’ve experienced in a car.

Because these new speakers use 90 per cent less energy than conventional loudspeakers, it reduces a car’s energy consumption when listening to music. The electrostatic speakers are 90 per cent lighter and 100 per cent recyclable by mass, too.

open image in gallery Warwick Acoustics hasn’t revealed which car makers will use the new technology. ( Warwick Acoustics )

Warwick Acoustics CEO, Mike Grant, said: "As the EV market matures, consumers are more aware than ever of the variations in real-world range at different temperatures and different driving environments versus the official certification tests. We know from our work with multiple vehicle manufacturers that they are increasingly focussed on reducing energy consumption in ancillary systems, such as the climate control and audio systems, to minimise consumer’s need to change their driving behaviour with EVs.”

Although Warwick Acoustics won’t reveal which car maker it is working with to debut its new speaker technology, it’s rumoured that it will appear in the new all-electric Range Rover, which is set to go on sale later this year.