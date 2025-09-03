Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volkswagen is taking a bold step to bring some much-needed familiarity to its expanding electric car line-up. From 2026, the brand will begin reintroducing its most recognisable model names – starting with ID.Polo, the production version of the previously teased ID.2all concept.

It marks a significant shift in VW’s naming strategy, with ID models no longer relying solely on numbers. Instead, well-known nameplates like Polo, GTI and probably the likes of Golf, Tiguan and Passat will make a comeback – this time on battery power.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, head of the core brand group, and member of the group board of management, explained:

Volkswagen introduced the ID nameplate in 2018, marking the launch of the brand's dedicated all-electric vehicle range ( Volkswagen )

“Our model names are deeply embedded in people’s minds. They stand for a strong brand and embody qualities like reliability, timeless design and accessible technology. That’s why we’re taking our well-known names into the future. The ID.Polo is just the beginning.”

First to arrive will be the ID.Polo, due in 2026. As the name suggests, it will blend the Polo’s trusted values – quality, safety and everyday usability – with the brand’s latest EV tech. Expect a sub-£25,000 price tag and strong focus on practicality, making it a key rival to the likes of the Renault 5 and Mini Aceman.

But perhaps the most exciting news is the return of the GTI badge – in electric form. The ID.Polo GTI will also arrive in 2026, based on the striking ID.GTI concept revealed last year. It promises punchy performance and driving fun in a package designed to win over hot hatch fans for the EV age.

The ID.Polo GTI will also arrive in 2026, based on the striking ID.GTI concept revealed last year ( Volkswagen )

And it won’t stop there. Volkswagen will also unveil a new electric SUV concept at this year’s IAA Mobility show in Munich next week. Called the ID.Cross Concept, it previews a production model – simply named ID.Cross – which will act as an electric alternative to the T-Cross when it launches in late 2026.

As the electric revolution matures, it’s clear that VW is listening to its customers. The new generation of ID models promises higher-quality materials, easier-to-use controls with a more intuitive infotainment experience and the return of real buttons on the steering wheel and in the cabin, as previously promised by Thomas Schäfer.

Martin Sander, Volkswagen Board Member for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales, added: “Our cars often accompany people for many years, becoming part of memories and life moments.

“A model like the Polo shows just how powerful a real name can be – it represents trust, personality, and heritage. That’s exactly why we’re giving our ID models names that evoke emotion and have real presence in people’s everyday lives. Electric mobility should be innovative, but also feel familiar and personal.

“We’re also bringing one of our most iconic badges – GTI – into the electric era. Also launching in 2026, the ID.GTI Concept will go into production as the ID.Polo GTI, delivering plenty of performance and serious fun behind the wheel.”

Volkswagen introduced the ID nameplate in 2018, marking the launch of the brand’s dedicated all-electric vehicle range. The initial model, the ID.3, was subsequently joined by larger ID.4 and ID.5 models, along with the the ID.7, currently Europe’s best-selling electric saloon, and the ID.Buzz electric version of the iconic VW Microbus.