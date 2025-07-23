A sensible SUV gets a rally-style makeover in the Vauxhall Mokka GSE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vauxhall's high-performance, all-electric Mokka GSE has got the green light, and it's set to be the fastest battery-electric Vauxhall ever built.

The new GSE has been inspired by the Mokka GSE Rally prototype, using much of the tech and styling tweaks previewed by the concept seen earlier this year.

The production Mokka GSE packs an impressive 276bhp, promising thrilling performance that Vauxhall says bridges the gap between rallying excitement and everyday usability. With an instant torque delivery of 345Nm, it rockets from standstill to 62mph in just 5.9 seconds, topping out at a lively 124mph.

Under the skin, the Mokka GSE features a raft of performance-enhancing technology alongside a 54kWh battery. It uses the same high-voltage components – motor, inverter, battery, and wiring harness – as the rally-spec Mokka GSE Rally. There's a special Torsen multi-plate limited-slip differential designed to keep power delivery sharp and precise. Meanwhile, an upgraded chassis with new axles, double hydraulic shock absorbers, and a rear axle boasting a 189 per cent increase in roll stiffness over the standard Mokka Electric ensures exceptional handling.

Stopping power is provided by huge 380mm front brakes sourced from specialists Alcon, gripped by striking yellow four-piston calipers, while aerodynamically optimised 20-inch alloys are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres.

open image in gallery The Vauxhall Mokka GSE gets styling inspired by the Mokka Rally prototype ( Vauxhall )

With a kerb weight comfortably below 1.6 tonnes – remarkably light for a battery-electric vehicle – the Mokka GSE promises not just performance, but also agility and efficiency. There’s no word yet on a maximum range for the high-performance Mokka, but the latest models promise 250 miles, so expect the high-performance model to be slightly below that.

The Mokka GSE offers three distinct driving modes tailored to the driver's mood and need. ‘Sport’ mode unlocks its full potential, delivering maximum power and responsiveness. ‘Normal’ mode provides balanced everyday driving up to 112mph, while ‘Eco’ trims performance settings to maximise range from the compact 54kWh lithium-ion battery.

Visually, the Mokka GSE looks the part. Exclusive design details inspired by its rally sibling ensure it stands out. A purposeful front spoiler, bespoke rear accents, and unique yellow and black GSE badging highlight the car's motorsport DNA.

open image in gallery The interior of the Mokka has had a sporty makeover with a bespoke GSE display ( Vauxhall )

Inside, Vauxhall hasn't held back either. The cabin is crafted around performance-focused details, dominated by sporty Alcantara-clad GSE seats featuring integrated headrests, stylish yellow stitching, and a distinctive white centre stripe. Matching Alcantara inserts on the doors reinforce the sporty theme.

Technology hasn't been overlooked, with the driver facing a customisable 10-inch digital information display that includes specialised GSE performance metrics such as acceleration data, G-force monitoring, and battery management insights. The central colour touchscreen echoes these cues, ensuring the driver is fully informed and engaged.

Revealing the new Mokka GSE, Vauxhall's managing director Steve Catlin summed it up nicely: "The new Mokka GSE brings motorsport energy to the streets. Using years of pioneering electric motorsport experience, we've poured our best engineering, power, and handling into a car designed for daily thrills."

Pricing and first delivery times aren’t known yet, but with the level of technology on offer, we’d expect it to be just above the £37,280 of the electric Mokka Ultimate model, probably coming in at just under £40,000 to avoid the luxury car tax. We’d expect this first GSE model to arrive in showrooms towards the end of this year.