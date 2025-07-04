Tesla sales grow again as EVs account for a quarter of car sales in June

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Latest new car sales figures show a sharp increase in the take-up of electric cars with 46,354 new EVs registered during June, an increase of 39.1 per cent on June 2024. That means a quarter of all cars sold in June were fully electric.

So far in 2025, 224,841 electric cars have been registered, accounting for 21.6 per cent of the entire car market. Even though that represents over 34.6per cent growth year-on-year, that still falls short of the government target of 28 per cent market share for EVs in 2025.

Tesla returned to the top of the EV sales charts with sales up 14 per cent year-on year. Deliveries of the new Tesla Model Y have started to come on stream with 4,181 of them delivered to new owners in June. Deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 also picked up with 3,538 sold.

Although the overall van market has declined so far in 2025, demand for electric vans has grown by a massive 52.8 per cent. However, that also falls well behind the government’s ZEV Mandate target for vans of 16 per cent for 2025.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “A second consecutive month of growth for the new car market is good news, as is the positive performance of EVs. That EV growth, however, is still being driven by substantial industry support with manufacturers using every channel and unsustainable discounting to drive activity, yet it remains below mandated levels. As we have seen in other countries, government incentives can supercharge the market transition, without which the climate change ambitions we all share will be under threat.”