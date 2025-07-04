Tesla sales grow again as EVs account for a quarter of car sales in June
Car sales up 6.7 per cent with electric car sales up 39 per cent, but EVs still behind government targets
Latest new car sales figures show a sharp increase in the take-up of electric cars with 46,354 new EVs registered during June, an increase of 39.1 per cent on June 2024. That means a quarter of all cars sold in June were fully electric.
So far in 2025, 224,841 electric cars have been registered, accounting for 21.6 per cent of the entire car market. Even though that represents over 34.6per cent growth year-on-year, that still falls short of the government target of 28 per cent market share for EVs in 2025.
Tesla returned to the top of the EV sales charts with sales up 14 per cent year-on year. Deliveries of the new Tesla Model Y have started to come on stream with 4,181 of them delivered to new owners in June. Deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 also picked up with 3,538 sold.
Although the overall van market has declined so far in 2025, demand for electric vans has grown by a massive 52.8 per cent. However, that also falls well behind the government’s ZEV Mandate target for vans of 16 per cent for 2025.
Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “A second consecutive month of growth for the new car market is good news, as is the positive performance of EVs. That EV growth, however, is still being driven by substantial industry support with manufacturers using every channel and unsustainable discounting to drive activity, yet it remains below mandated levels. As we have seen in other countries, government incentives can supercharge the market transition, without which the climate change ambitions we all share will be under threat.”
