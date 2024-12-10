Tesla Model Q – baby Tesla back on the 2025 agenda at £30,000

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

The long-rumoured Tesla Model Q – a small and more affordable Tesla – is back again, with fresh speculation circulating that the new supermini-sized car could soon be given the green light by Elon Musk.

There was no mention of the new Tesla model during the announcement of the Tesla Cybercab and Robovan back in October, leading many to believe that the Tesla Model 2 – as it was then thought to be named – had been canned.

But new reports coming from Chinese media suggest that the Tesla Model Q was discussed during an investor meeting with Deutsche Bank, attended by Tesla’s Head of Investor Relations. The name Model Q was allegedly mentioned, as was a starting price of “less than $30,000 after subsidies”.

According to the latest rumours, the Tesla Model Q will come with two battery sizes – 53kWh and 75kWh – with a maximum claimed range of over 300 miles. That’s plenty for a supermini-sized model that would mostly be used around town.

The Wall Street Journal’s Tesla reporter, Becky Peterson, claimed in a social media post to have seen the report from Deutsche Bank.

Tesla Newswire also posted details of the rumoured Tesla Model Q, alongside a rendering of a supermini-sized model with styling cues from the recently announced Cybercab.

Tesla itself has previously mentioned its ambition to develop a smaller and cheaper Tesla. The company’s expansion plans include a new Gigafactory in Mexico, which it says is geared towards the production of cheaper, smaller cars.

The original plans for a smaller Tesla model, codenamed Redwood, were for a vehicle built on a new platform. Since the announcement of the fully autonomous Cybercab, however, it’s possible we’ll see much of the same technology found in Tesla’s upcoming taxi used in the rumoured Tesla Model Q – albeit with a steering wheel and pedals.