Suzuki Vitara reinvented as an EV to be released next year

Suzuki has unveiled its first-ever electric car, which is set to go on sale in the summer of next year.

The new Suzuki e Vitara SUV will be built in India for the UK market and be available in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive form with a choice of 49 or 61kWh batteries.

There’s no news on range or performance yet, but we’d expect the 49kWh two-wheel drive e Vitara to offer just over 200 miles of charge, with the 61kWh two-wheel drive model getting close to 250 miles. The extra weight of the two motor, four-wheel drive system with the 61kWh battery would likely mean slightly less range than the same battery in the two-wheel drive car.

The chunky-looking e Vitara was previewed by the eVX concept car from last year with the looks carried over pretty much unchanged. Oversized wheel arches with deep cladding, which is continued along the front, sides and rear, give the new electric SUV a rugged 4x4 look.

open image in gallery Suzuki e Vitara rear ( Suzuki )

The 4x4 look should be more than just skin deep with an electric four-wheel drive system available called ALLGRIP-e. It features two independent eAxles at the front and rear, while there’s also a Trail mode that mimics a limited slip differential by providing additional traction over rough terrain – it applies the brakes to spinning tires and distributes drive torque to the opposite tyre.

open image in gallery Suzuki e Vitara interior ( Suzuki )

The e Vitara sits on an all-new platform developed specifically for Suzuki’s electric cars called HEARTECT-e, claiming a lightweight structure and high voltage, which hints at fast charging speeds.

Inside, a single digital panel stretches from in front of the driver across to the centre of the car with separate screens for driver information and infotainment. Climate control functions sit separately beneath the screens and above a piano black centre console with a wireless charging pad, cupholders and the gear selector.

At 4,275mm long the e Vitara is 200mm longer than the current hybrid Vitara with the extra length being added to the wheelbase between the front and rear wheels. That means the e Vitara should be considerably more spacious inside than the current car.

There’s no word yet on price for the new e Vitara, but we’d expect it to start at around the £30,000 mark.