Subaru aims at Land Rover buyers with three of seven new EVs

Three of seven new all-electric Subarus have been revealed, with the first set to turn up in early 2026 a compact SUV called the Subaru Uncharted.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent in January, Subaru’s UK MD Lorraine Bishton previewed the new Subaru EVs heading our way, and it won’t stop with the three new cars coming next year.

“Globally by 2026, we’ll have four EVs including Solterra,” said Bishton. “We’ll have three of those in the UK. Then we’ve got another four coming by 2028.”

open image in gallery The Subaru Uncharted promises traditional Subaru off-road ability ( Subaru )

The Subaru Uncharted is set to take on the likes of the Kia EV3 and Skoda Elroq when it goes on sale early next year. The Uncharted will offer a maximum claimed range of 363 miles with a four-wheel drive version promising Subaru’s legendary off-roading ability.

You can enter Subaru’s Uncharted territory (sorry!) with a front-wheel drive model that comes with a 57.7kWh battery and a range of 276 miles. Next up will be a long-range front-wheel drive version with a 77kWh battery – that model offering the 363-mile range.

Subaru fans may be drawn to the top-of-the-range Uncharted model that also uses the 77kWh battery but pairs it with twin motors for all-wheel drive and a 292-mile range. That car boasts 210mm of ground clearance, towing capacity of 1,500kg, a turning circle of 5.5 meters and a 0-62mph time of just five seconds. Fast charging will enable a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

open image in gallery The Subaru Uncharted's interior is based on that of the Solterra – and the Toyota bZ4X ( Subaru )

The Uncharted gets traditional Subaru rugged-looks, while inside there’s a squared-off steering wheel, a 14-inch infotainment display, twin wireless phone chargers and paddle shifters – although we don’t yet know what they will control.

The Uncharted will arrive at roughly the same time as a revised version of the Subaru Solterra, which has had similar tweaks to its cousin, the Toyota bZ4X. This time the Subaru looks more different to the Toyota on the outside, although the interiors are still very similar. Our pictures show the revised Solterra when it was revealed at this year’s New York International Auto Show.

open image in gallery The new Subaru Solterra was unveiled at the New York Auto Show in April ( Steve Fowler )

Software and hardware upgrades to the Solterra see a boost in battery size – up to 73.1kWh – meaning a range now of 310 miles. The Solterra will charge faster, too, while it will go quicker with a power increase to 340bhp meaning it will now get from 0 to 62 mph in 5.1 seconds. Towing capacity has also doubled to 1,500 kgs.

A familiar name returns to the Subaru line-up in the summer, but with a twist. A new Subaru Outback, now called E-Outback, will arrive at the top of the brand’s EV range. A US version of the same car, called the Subaru Trailseeker, is already on sale and was also on show at the New York Auto Show. The E-Outback will look very familiar to UK buyers as it’s an estate version of the Solterra.

open image in gallery The new Subaru E-Outback is the same as the Subaru Trailseeker unveiled at the New York Auto Show in April ( Steve Fowler )

As well as a bigger boot than the Solterra, the E-Outback has a bigger 74.7 kW/h battery, providing 375bhp a making the E-Outback faster than its smaller sibling with a 0 to 62 mph in 4.4 seconds. The maximum claimed range is set to be over 279 miles.

The E-Outback gets Subaru’s Symmetrical AWD system, 210 mm of ground clearance, a dual X-MODE terrain system and a 1,500kg.

open image in gallery The Subaru E-Outback is an estate version of the Subaru Solterra ( Steve Fowler )

All three new electric models make use of the same platform tech using the e-Subaru Global Platform, while Subaru engineers have re-engineered the company’s four-wheel drive systems specifically for use in EVs.

There’s no word yet on pricing, but we’d expect the Unchartered to be priced somewhere in the mid £30,000s, the Solterra is currently on sale from £52,505 so expect a bit of an increase there, with the range-topping E-Outback probably from around £55,000.

When Lorraine Bishton spoke to us earlier in the year, she revealed that she thought Subaru could take advantage of Land Rover’s push upmarket, telling us, “You’ve got a group of customers there that want all-wheel drive capability and either feel that the Land Rover brand is too expensive for them or a bit too flashy for them,” she said. “I think Subaru does provide a really credible alternative.”