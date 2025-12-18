I hired an EV for a long weekend away. This is what I learnt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Before hiring the electric Škoda Enyaq Coupe for a long weekend, I had just one other experience of an electric vehicle (EV). And it was quite stressful.

I was in the south of France during the 2023 Rugby World Cup. My husband and I had our toddler in tow, and I was pregnant with my son.

I had visions of pulling up to a chic French cafe, hopping out and plugging in my vehicle. Then, perhaps, I’d sit and enjoy a (decaf) coffee in the sunshine while my husband tended to my daughter. And after the car was fully charged, we’d smile as we jumped back in and set off into the French wilderness for a day of exploring, followed by some sporting action in the evening.

Alas, that was not the case.

In fairness to the car and the car hire company, I did no research. I hired the car with no idea how anything worked, how it charged, what apps I should download - nothing. This was a significant error.

open image in gallery The Skoda Enyaq Coupe ( Skoda )

What followed was a stressful week watching the battery get lower and lower while panicking that we’d run out of charge in the middle of nowhere. And when I did, finally, find somewhere to charge it, the stations were highly confusing and seemed to overcharge.

I now know there is a term for this: “Charge Anxiety”. And, to be honest, I’d sworn off EVs for good. Until now.

When Škoda asked if I wanted to try its family-focused all electric Enyaq Coupe, I decided to give EVs another go. Boasting 0-60mph in just 5.4 seconds and with a driving range of 339 miles, the Enyaq is as impressive as it is fabulous-looking. It can also charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 26 mins at a 185 kWh EV charging point. And it takes roughly eight hours to charge at a 11kWh home point. So far, so good.

The car arrived on a Thursday morning, and because it was a vibrant shade of “Elsa Blue” my daughter fell instantly in love. So, we clicked the car seats into the Enyaq’s ISOFIX points and took it for a spin, making running errands and attending baby classes as easy as pie. At night, I plugged it in at home using the provided wire (I don’t have an EV point at home), making the most of cheap electricity tariffs overnight.

open image in gallery Lizzie with the Škoda Enyaq Coupe ( Lizzie Edmonds )

But then, the real test loomed. I was going away for the weekend with a group of girl friends. This meant a longer journey, and attempting to charge while out and about.

These are the three things I learnt from taking an EV on a road trip.

It is very quiet

Full disclosure - I drive a big, diesel Volvo XC90 seven seater day to day. In comparison, the Enyaq Coupe is a silent assassin.

This took a bit of getting used to. I am not too proud to admit that I spent a fair amount of time at first trying to work out how to switch the vehicle off when I got to my destination. Of course, it was already off. I just needed to get out and lock it.

Furthermore, when you are driving on larger roads, it is a bit disconcerting at the start that you cannot hear it running. You sort of glide along. However, that does soon dissipate and - especially on motorways - it’s quite lovely having very little driving noise. It made chatting to my passengers on our trip away much more enjoyable and - frankly - easier.

It is about the journey, not the destination

I hate to state the obvious, but doing long distances in an EV means you will have to make some stops. Although you will be making far fewer charge breaks in the more modern vehicles than you would have done, say, five years ago thanks to the advancement in EV technology. As mentioned, the Enyaq Coupe is comfortably capable of a lengthy trip (300 miles plus) without charging but, to paraphrase the famous saying, when you’re behind the wheel of an EV it's about the journey not just the destination.

open image in gallery Charging time - at the very easy to use BP Pulse pay-as-you-go station ( Lizzie Edmonds )

This, especially when going away with some friends, is part of the fun. You just have to embrace it.

We planned our two-hour, 100-mile route around charge stops (not that we needed more than one, we just got into the spirit of things!). Using charging map apps such as Zapmap, you can very easily find suitable points to stop along your journey - and, crucially, whether there’s a nearby M&S service station to pick up some Percy Pigs. With a charge time of just 26 minutes at some ultra-efficient points, you’ll barely have enough time to use the toilet and get a Pret coffee before it's time to go.

So yes, gone are the days of waiting for hours for your EV to charge - though at some places you might have to queue or wait for a spot. I was quite disappointed not to nab the EV-charging parking spots at one of my planned stops. Walking those extra 10 metres to the M&S was quite taxing, I tell you.

Handily, the Enyaq Coupe’s in-built navigation system also shows charging points along the route you are driving so you can, in theory, just pull in and charge when you’re getting low.

Charge anxiety is still a thing, it’s just different

The big one. And it is still something I struggled with, if I am honest.

First and foremost it does take a little while when you’re new to EVs to stop panicking about running out of charge.

open image in gallery Charging the EV from 20 per cent to 80 per cent takes about 26 minutes. ( Lizzie Edmonds )

Contrary to my experience in France, I found there are now almost too many charging apps to download. It was actually quite overwhelming trying to decide which brand to go for - do you download Octopus? Tesla? OVO? Does it matter? What is the difference? To be honest, I am still not really sure.

In the end, for my first charging session, I pulled into a BP station and used a pay-as-you-go EV charging point that was as simple as ‘tap and go’. It cost me about £25 to go from around 50 to 80 per cent charged, which seems high but probably is in line with the cost of running a conventional car.

Škoda suggests drivers use the Powerpass Card, a card and app that provides access to over 850,000 charging points in the UK and Europe. It is also compatible with most public AC and DC charging stations, including the super speedy IONITY fast-charging network. It also works in harmony with the MyŠkoda app, which is how you manage the car’s tech system, and offers real-time information on charger locations, availability, and pricing.

And of course, if you owned an EV, you would likely have an EV charging station at home. And, over time, you’d find the apps and providers that work for you and your commonly travelled routes. But this is not the case when you’re a bit green when it comes to EVs (pardon the pun…)

Much like a lot of things in life, it gets easier the more you do it and the more familiar you are with the car, the tech and the national EV charging network.

open image in gallery Poppy Rowley loads up the Škoda Enyaq Coupe ready for the trip home ( Lizzie Edmonds )

In conclusion

All in all, I loved driving the Škoda Enyaq Coupe. My friends all enjoyed a ride in a fresh, clean, fancy car and loved making the most of the journey through charge stops. And my children were bitterly disappointed to see it go. Which, really, is the strongest indication that this is an excellent car as, let's be honest, children are always the harshest critics.

Fun fact: Charging an EV is actually similar to charging your smartphone! For optimal battery performance, manufacturers like Škoda recommend charging any EV up to 80 per cent. Charging from 0-80 per cent is significantly faster than from 80-100 per cent due to the tapering effect, where charging speed decreases as the battery nears full capacity.