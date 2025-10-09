Is this the cutest EV yet? The new Renault Twingo could be yours for around £17,000

Electric cars are getting more and more affordable – prices are down £3,750 year-on-year according to The Independent EV Price Index – and Renault is about to launch a super-desirable small electric car that’ll cost around £17,000.

These pictures preview what the production version of a new Renault Twingo will look like. This latest all-electric retro Renault follows on from the smash hit reborn Renault 5 and the more practical Renault 4 models that are already on sale, with the Twingo set to join the ‘Renaulution’ towards the end of next year.

open image in gallery The new Renault Twingo features styling cues that reference the 1992 original ( Renault )

Renault’s designers have taken inspiration from the very first Twingo model which was launched in 1992 and went on to achieve cult status even though it never went on sale in the UK.

The four shots that have been released show that the production Twingo will follow closely the style of the Twingo E-Tech prototype shown at last year’s Paris motor show.

An overhead shot shows how the angle of the windscreen follows straight into the sloping bonnet, just as it did with the original Twingo. Renault says, “it promises a generous modular interior where everyone can invent the life that goes with it”!

open image in gallery The rear lights on the new Renault Twingo follow the design of the fronts, with braking and indicator lights set within ( Renault )

The bug-eyed headlights – again, very similar to the originals – give the car what Renault calls “a cheery face and mischievous gaze”, going on to say that the car “doesn’t take itself too seriously”. The round LED lights are integrated into the bodywork with a smiling grille with a gloss black finish also hinting at the old Twingo.

The circular light theme continues at the back with half-moon rear lights rear lights that are almost identical in shape to the headlights. The rear lights feature what look like braking and indicator lights sat within the semi-circular shape.

The rear window is rounded, as it was on the original, while the Twingo name sits proudly on the boot door and is written in what Renault describes as a playful font.

Speaking last year, Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive confirmed that the Twingo will be made in right-hand drive and also hinted at a price.

“I put all my attention on the challenge to launch Twingo in right-hand drive,” he said, “because I believe a car under €20,000 (£17,400) has huge potential in the UK as well as Europe, both for opening up the segment because of its design, technology and dynamics as with R5 and R4, but also because it brings a new level of versatility for the class that I believe customers will respond to. Accessibility to EVs is critical for the future, and Twingo offers something new for Renault, and for all car buyers."