Charging cables? Where Porsche is going, we don’t need charging cables

Porsche is set to become the first car maker to bring high-power, 11kW wireless car charging to the market, debuting the technology as an option on the new all-electric Cayenne, set to be revealed at the end of 2025.

The new system, named Porsche Wireless Charging, aims to simplify the home charging experience by eliminating the need for cables and plugs. Instead, drivers will simply park their car over a floor-mounted base plate and the charging process will begin automatically. The technology will be available to order with the new Porsche Cayenne Electric in 2026.

Michael Steiner, Porsche board member for development, says “ease of use, suitability for everyday use and charging infrastructure are still the decisive factors when it comes to the acceptance of electric mobility. Charging an electric car at home has never been so easy and convenient.”

Wireless (also called inductive) charging typically means lower speeds and significant energy losses versus plugging in, which is why you’ll more often see wireless charging tech used for tiny phone batteries rather than giant car batteries. Porsche’s system operates at up to 11kW, matching the speed of a typical wired AC wall box, and claims an energy transfer efficiency of up to 90 percent. That’s high enough that the convenience of hands-free charging could outweigh the cost of the wasted energy.

To use the system, buyers will need to install a floor plate and kit out their Porsche Cayenne with a special charging receiver fitted to the car’s underbody between the front wheels. The driver then uses the car’s ‘surround view’ camera system to guide them into the optimal parking position over the floor plate. Once the car is correctly positioned and the parking brake is activated, the contactless charging automatically begins.

open image in gallery Porsche’s parking camera helps you align the car’s charging plate with the floor pad ( Porsche )

The all-in-one floor plate weighs around 50kg and doesn’t require a separate wall box or control unit. Designed to be installed in a garage, carport or outdoor parking space, the charger claims to be weatherproof and robust enough to be driven over. Worried about accidentally microwaving your cat? Well don’t be. The system includes a motion detector and foreign object detection, which automatically halts the charging process if a person, metallic object, or Mittens comes between the vehicle and the plate.

While the headline feature is wireless charging, Porsche also revealed that the new Cayenne Electric will match the Taycan, Macan and a growing number of new EVs to use the superfast 800V plug-in charging architecture.

A prototype of the new Cayenne Electric will be on display for the first time at the IAA Mobility show in Munich from 9 September. The Porsche Wireless Charging system will initially launch in Europe in 2026, with other global markets to follow.