Now is the perfect time to buy an electric car – here’s why

If you’re still on the fence about switching to an electric car, you’re running out of excuses – in the best possible way. The tide has well and truly turned, and I should know – I’ve joined the EV movement myself. The new Fowler family car? An electric one, of course – I’ve leased this brand new Vauxhall Grandland and we’ll be living with it for the next two years. But this isn’t just about being trendy or ticking the green box. Right now, going electric could save you thousands – and I’m here to tell you how.

EV prices are falling... fast

Let’s start with the money. The latest E.ON Next and Independent EV Price Index shows the average price of a new EV has dropped by £3,750 compared to last year. That’s not small change – that’s a family holiday, a home upgrade, or just money back in your pocket.

On top of that, carmakers are under pressure to sell more EVs to hit government targets. What does that mean for you? Bigger discounts, affordable low-rate finance, and the return of tempting leasing deals – including the one I signed up to myself.

Running Costs? Think peanuts

Here’s where the real fun starts – because once you’ve got your electric car, the savings keep coming.

Our new EV is costing us next to nothing to run. With a real-world range of over 300 miles, it’s efficient, smooth, quiet, quick – and frankly, a joy to drive. It’s everything a modern family car should be, just without the petrol pump pain.

Home charging means saving money while you sleep

Charging at home is not only convenient – it’s seriously cost-effective. Plug in overnight with E.ON Next Drive Smart and you could be saving hundreds of pounds a year. Honestly, you’ll be saving money in your sleep.

Even getting a charger installed at home is easy – just four simple steps, and you’re up and running.

Choice? You’re spoilt for it

Gone are the days when EVs were few and far between. There are now over 100 different EVs to choose from in the UK and as the E.ON Next and Independent EV Price Index shows, there are more going on sale every month. They cover everything from tiny city runarounds to luxury limos. Even Rolls-Royce has joined the electric club.

And you don’t need a premium budget – prices now start at under £15,000 for the Leapmotor T03, and the brilliant Citroen e-C3 Aircross is yours from £21,595 including the government grant. There really is something for everyone.

Range anxiety? It’s not a thing anymore

Let’s talk range. The average Brit drives about 20 miles a day. That means even a 200-mile EV only needs charging once a week.

And for those longer trips? There are now over 80,000 public charging points across the UK – and more are being added every 30 minutes. That includes shopping centres, gyms, car parks, and yes, even rural villages.

Fast chargers and dedicated charging hubs on motorways now mean you can top up your battery in as little as 15 minutes.

The verdict: There’s never been a better time to buy an EV

Cheaper to buy, cheaper to run, more fun to drive – and with more choice than ever before – the old reasons to avoid an EV just don’t stack up anymore.

Electric cars are quicker, quieter, and far more rewarding than most people realise. And with government grants, better finance, and smart energy tariffs available right now, you could be saving from day one.

Get your charger sorted, your tariff in place, and save happily EV after.