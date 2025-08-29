The new Tesla that’s Ferrari-fast but fun for all the family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesla has announced first details of the latest version of its big-selling Model Y SUV. The new Model Y Performance is already in showrooms and first deliveries are set for October.

The headline stat for the five-seat family-friendly SUV is a 0-60mph sprint time of 3.3 seconds, around the same as a new Ferrari Roma, with a range of other performance-related upgrades for the Tesla, too.

open image in gallery The new Tesla Model Y Performance gets aerodynamic tweaks at the front and back, new wheels and chassis upgrades ( Tesla )

The Model Y Performance gets a few aerodynamic tweaks at the front and back, Performance Red brake callipers, gloss black finishing on the front and back of the car as well as the door mirrors, a subtle carbon fibre spoiler on the boot lid, sportier front seats and carbon fibre trim on the dash and doors. There’s also Performance badging on the boot and in the puddle lamps.

The aerodynamic tweaks mean there’s 10 per cent less drag and 64 per cent reduced lift for what Tesla claims is a 27 per cent improvement in front-to-rear lift balance compared to the previous Model Y Performance model.

Like the Model 3 Performance, the hot Model Y gets adaptive suspension, which in the saloon not only improves the handling but further improves the ride quality. The computer-controlled system has been tailored for the different physical properties of the larger Model Y. There are further chassis upgrades over the non-Performance Model Y, while new 21in wheels and bespoke tyres are said to further improve ride comfort, handling and grip.

open image in gallery A bigger touchscreen, carbon fibre trim and sports seats mark out the interior of the Tesla Model Y Performance ( Tesla )

Tesla’s upgraded battery pack means the four-wheel drive Model Y offers a maximum of 360 miles of range, while the drive units deliver 454bhp and more torque than before. Top speed is a (somewhat irrelevant in the UK) 155mph.

The standard Tesla cabin has been given a sporty makeover, while the central touchscreen has also grown for the Performance model, up to 16 inches with thinner bezels and a higher resolution than the 15.4in display in other Model Y.

open image in gallery Tweaks to the Model Y Performance's suspension should mean a more comfortable ride and better handling ( Tesla )

Extra driving modes, accessible through the touchscreen, control the adaptive suspension offering Standard Mode for maximum comfort and Sport, which tightens the suspension and steering response for a more focused on-road feel. Stability Assist controls can be set to prioritise stability in Standard setting, or Reduced with minimised interventions from the traction control and safety systems.

The new Model Y Performance is already on show in Tesla retailers around the country, with first deliveries in a matter of weeks. The price of £61,990 is £10,000 more than the Long Range All-Wheel Drive Model Y, which goes from 0 to 60mph in 4.6 seconds.

However, with new rivals on the scene the new Model Y Performance looks expensive. The new MG IM6 Performance will get from 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds (meaning a very similar 0-60mph time to the Model 3) yet costs only £50,995. The Launch Edition IM6 gets air suspension and the same sprint time as the Performance IM6, yet costs £52,995.

The MGs will charge faster than the Tesla, however the claimed maximum range is less – just 313 miles for the IM6 Performance versus 360 for the Model Y Performance.