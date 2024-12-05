SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

The new Jaguar Type 00 concept car has now been unveiled, yet the furore over the British brand’s relaunch hasn’t died down – if anything the reveal of the car has intensified the debate about Jaguar’s move into the luxury car market where it hopes to rival Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin.

However, while there are many who have praised the bold design and luxury detailing of the Type 00, some commentators have questioned the ‘copy nothing’ philosophy, likening the concept to everything from the Rolls-Royce Spectre to a 2003 Cadillac concept or even Lady Penelope’s Thunderbirds car.

The concept gives us a preview of the three new, all-electric, luxury Jaguars that go on sale from 2026 and was revealed by Jaguar’s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern at an exclusive event at Miami Art Week.

open image in gallery The rear of the Jaguar Type 00 design vision shows no rear window and hidden lights ( Jaguar )

Referencing the comments made about the Jaguar teaser video at the launch event, Gerry McGovern said, “Getting attention in today’s world is not easy and I assume all of you and those following from around the world may have read a thing or two about the new Jaguar brand – we’re delighted to have your attention.”

“Controversy has always surrounded British creativity when it’s been at its best. David Bowie, Vivienne Westwood and architect Richard Rogers were some of my creative heroes. They were British trailblazers who challenged convention and had no desire to copy the norm in the same way that Jaguar at its best threw away the car design rule book and created E-Type and XJS.”

Hinting at the production cars that will follow the Type 00 concept, McGovern said, “I don’t believe in concepts unless they become a reality.”

open image in gallery The Jaguar Type 00 previews the look of the company’s upcoming luxury electric models ( Jaguar )

The Type 00 “design vision” – Jaguar-speak for a concept car – follows on from the brand’s 30-second teaser video and is set to provoke just as much debate. According to Gerry McGovern, that’s part of the Type 00’s job. “Jaguar has no desire to be loved by everybody,” said McGovern. “It has already stirred emotions and it will continue to. Some may love it now, some may love it later and some may never love it. But that’s okay, because that’s what fearless creativity does.”

The Jaguar Type 00 name (pronounced zero-zero) refers to the famous Jaguar Type models of the past, most notably the E-Type, while the first zero stands for zero emissions from the car’s electric powertrain and the second zero is the starting point for a whole new lineage of Jaguars.

Jaguar used Miami Art Week as a backdrop to the launch of Type 00 and curated its own art space featuring artwork from local artists that fit in with Jaguar’s Copy Nothing philosophy. Stars from the fashion and design world attending the unveiling include Jaguar fan and owner David Gandy.

open image in gallery David Gandy with the new Jaguar Type 00 Design Vision concept car ( Jaguar )

Latest Jaguar news and rumours

The stunning coupé was revealed in Miami in two colours, dubbed London Blue (inspired by the Opalescent Silver Blue used on the Jaguar E-Type) and Miami Pink (an expression of the city’s spirit) .

Gerry McGovern confirmed that the all-electric production cars that follow Type 00 will be, “The most powerful Jaguars ever, capable of producing 1,000 horsepower.”

The striking bodywork with its elongated bonnet features a pronounced, squared-off shoulder line, while the sharp edges of the car’s nose are at odds with the gently sloping coupé roofline.

As expected, there’s a glassless rear tailgate with cameras and screens showing the view rearward, while a strikethrough graphic featuring a series of tight, parallel lines features throughout the car. It’s most prominent at the front where it’s in place of a traditional grille and flanked by super-slim LED lights, while at the back it’s used right across the rear of the car to disguise the rear lighting

open image in gallery Jaguar Type 00 Design Vision in London Blue hints at Opalescent Silver Grey of old E-Type ( Jaguar )

Jaguar’s new logo, called a device mark, sits in the middle of the strikethrough graphic on the front of the car and underneath the graphic at the back. The logo itself has also sparked controversy, with the word Jaguar spelled out in a mix of lower- and upper-case letters. The font, called ‘exuberant’, was created in-house by Jaguar’s design team.

The Jaguar leaper – now referred to as a ‘maker’s mark’ – returns in a contrasting bronze-coloured panel just behind the front wheels and hides rear-view cameras, with a second maker’s mark – using the J and R from the logo – located in the hubs at the centre of the enormous 23-inch wheels.

open image in gallery The Jaguar leaper is laser-etched into a brass panel that hides rear cameras on the Type 00 ( Jaguar )

Gerry McGovern said, “Type 00 is a pure expression of Jaguar’s new creative philosophy. It has an unmistakeable presence. This is the result of brave, unconstrained creative thinking, and unwavering determination. It is our first physical manifestation and the foundation stone for a new family of Jaguars that will look unlike anything you’ve ever seen. A vision which strives for the highest level of artistic endeavour.”

The interior is just as dramatic and minimalist, with butterfly doors opening up to a minimalist interior. A central 3.2m long brass spine splits the front seats and the dashboard, which features twin revolving screens and a small steering wheel.

open image in gallery Butterfly doors of Jaguar Type 00 won’t make it to production, but brass, stone and textile interior will ( Jaguar )

There are three key materials used inside the cabin – brass, travertine stone and textiles – all designed to give a unique luxury feel to the car.

A small prism case – one of the features of the initial brand video – holds three totems made from Brass, Travertine and Alabaster that when placed in the centre console introduce different themes to the lighting, screens and even the smell inside the car.

open image in gallery The Jaguar Type 00’s interior features screens that revolve out of the dash ( Jaguar )

Prior to the unveil of the Type 00, Jaguar released images of the new production model – possibly to be called Jaguar Type 01.

The heavily camouflaged car in the spy shots reveals a long, low, wide model with an extended bonnet, a steeply raked front windscreen, a short overhang at the front and longer overhang at the back with the car sitting on what look like 22- or 23-inch wheels, clearly taking inspiration from the design vision concept. Although the prototype teases a large grille on the car’s low, squared-off nose, it’s expected feature a similar strikethrough graphic as the concept as different cooling will be required for an EV than traditional petrol or diesel Jaguars. The registration plate is also expected to move centrally on the production model.

open image in gallery Prototype of all-electric luxury Jaguar four-door GT caught on test in the UK ( Jaguar )

Ultra-slim headlights can just be seen through the camouflage, while the prototype bodywork does its best to disguise the rear door openings, although it looks like the rear doors should allow good access to the back seats with what look like shutlines intersecting with the rear wheelarch quite a way back.

New electric Jaguar range and charging

Jaguar is targeting an all-electric range of 478 miles in its 2026 GT model with super-fast charging expected to add up to 200-miles of range in just 15 minutes. The new range of Jaguars will sit on a bespoke platform referred to as JEA, standing for Jaguar Electric Architecture, rather than share electrified plaforms used by parent company JLR’s other models under the Range Rover, Defender and Discovery brands.

The new models are set to be sold through brand stores known as Jaguar ‘clubhouses’. The first will be in Paris in the Golden Triangle, known as the heart of the city’s luxury fashion district, and will showcase not only the cars, but also local culture and artwork. The two Type 00s were on display at Miami Art Week alongside work from new and ground-breaking emerging artists who share Jaguar’s ethos of Copy Nothing.

New Jaguar release date

The first production car as part of Jaguar’s rebrand – a four-door GT model – will be revealed at the end of 2025, with the first cars set to go on sale at the end of 2026. That car has already been spotted on the test track in the UK and will be built in Britain at JLR’s much-revised factory in Solihull, West Midlands.

open image in gallery The front of the Jaguar Type 00 design vision features slim LED headlights ( Jaguar )

The four-door GT will be followed by two other all-electric models, expected to be a large SUV and Jaguar’s take on a new, large two-door coupé. All three new Jaguars will use the same design language introduced by the design vision concept.

New Jaguar price

As revealed exclusively by The Independent in September, the new Jaguar range is going to start at just under £100,000, although the average price with options added is expected to be well above that figure.

open image in gallery Jaguar’s new logo – or device mark as they call it - features lower and upper case letters ( Jaguar )

Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover told The Independent: “The range will come in a little bit below £100,000, but the weighted average will probably be above £100,000 in most markets.”

Glover also admitted that Jaguar dealers will be in for a “tough few years” as the previous Jaguar range is removed from sale well before the first of the new models hit showrooms in 2026. Another long wait for the second and third models could squeeze dealers even further.