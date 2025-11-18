Mitsubishi Motors, the Japanese car maker famous for rugged 4x4s like the Mitsubishi Shogun and Outlander, and the L200 pickup, is set to return to the UK for the first time since 2021.

A new range of 4x4s is due to launch next summer, with plug-in hybrid tech also likely to be available – the original Mitsubishi Outlander was one of the first plug-in models to go on sale in the UK.

When Mitsubishi left the UK in 2021, the rights to the aftersales side of the business were sold to International Motors, who sell Subarus, Isuzus, GWM and Xpeng models in the UK. So, there will be a ready network of dealers and support services ready to enable Mitsubishi to hit the ground running next summer.

open image in gallery The latest Mitsubishi Outlander will go over 50 miles on electric power alone ( Mitsubishi )

There’s no word yet on which new Mitsubishi models will be coming to the UK. But right-hand drive Mitsubishis are still on sale in Australia, so models such as the new Outlander plug-in hybrid, Eclipse Cross plug-in hybrid, new ASX hatchback and the Pajero Sport (Pajero was the continental equivalent of our Shogun) are all a possibility, along with the current Triton pick-up.

Speaking about the return of Mitsubishi in the UK, Sharon Townsend, head of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said, “We’re delighted to be introducing exciting new Mitsubishi vehicles to our loyal UK customers. Over the past few years, we’ve continued to see enthusiasm for the brand, which has strongly influenced this decision. By building on our trusted aftersales network and dedicated retailer partners, we are committed to providing an exceptional ownership experience.”

Frank Krol, President & CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Europe, continued, “Our upcoming models represent the very best of Mitsubishi Motors’ core technologies in performance, four-wheel drive, and much more. We look forward to a successful introduction in the UK – a market where our brand continues to have a deep emotional connection with loyal customers.”