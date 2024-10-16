SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

The latest electric Mini models, launched earlier this year, have now received the John Cooper Works treatment, upping the performance and adding a dose of sporting style.

The hottest Mini hatchback is now called the Mini John Cooper Works Electric and debuted at the Paris Motor Show alongside a new fast five-door Mini, the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman.

Both models share the same 54.2kWh battery and 255bhp electric motor, which gets the Cooper from 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds and the Aceman in 6.4 seconds.

The maximum claimed range for the Cooper is 251 miles, with the slightly bigger and heavier Aceman rated at 243 miles. Both cars get fast charging at up to 95kW for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in under 30 minutes.

Mini engineers have developed an electric boost function to give the drivers an extra 20kW of electric power via a rocker switch on the steering wheel. The suspension has also been tweaked for sportier handling, while high-performance tyres are also fitted.

open image in gallery The Mini John Cooper Works Electric has a maximum claimed range of 251 miles. ( John Cooper Works )

As is traditional with John Cooper Works Minis, the bodywork has been beefed up with side skirts, aeroblades and a sizeable rear roof spoiler all improving downforce.

The red, white and black John Cooper Works logo is also dotted around the outside of the car. The chili red brake callipers also sport the JCW logo and the roof is painted chili red with a multi-tone black-to-red roof available as an option.

Inside, the black and red theme continues across the knitted surface of the dashboard, while the sports seats get the same fabric at shoulder levels and, of course, trademark red stitching. Also unique to the JCW models is the ambient lighting of the headlining.

Mini’s 9.5-inch circular OLED infotainment screen sits in the centre of all Mini dashboards, and the JCW offers the same Mini ‘experience modes’ as other models. Those are vivid, core, green, timeless, balance and go-kart. The latter gets a ‘woohoo’ through the speakers as it’s selected.

As you’d expect of a pair of range-toppers, there’s loads of equipment as standard, including Mini ‘digital key plus’ which does without a key, instead using the driver’s smartphone to open and start the car.

First deliveries of the new hot Minis will be in April next year, with prices for the Cooper starting at £38,420 and the Aceman starting at £40,220. Both cars will be made in China before electric Mini production moves to Oxford in 2026.