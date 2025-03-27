New budget-friendly MG S5 EV undercuts SUV rivals
Prices from £28,495 mean the new MG S5 undercuts the Kia EV3 and Skoda Elroq
The latest MG SUV model, oddly named MG S5 EV, has just arrived in the UK with prices starting at just £28,495. That buys you the Standard Range model which gets 211 miles from a 49kWh battery. The Long Range model gets a bigger 64kWh battery for a maximum claimed range of 298 miles, which drops to 288 miles for the sportier-looking Trophy Long Range.
Prices rise to £30,995 for the Long Range and £33,495 for the Trophy, which is just £500 more than the entry-level Kia EV3 with its 270 mile range and £145 more than a Skoda Elroq SE L 60 with its 260 mile range.
Maximum fast charging speeds are 139kW for the 64kWh battery and 120kW for the 49kWh unit, 10 to 80 per cent rapid charge times of 28 and 24 minutes respectively.
The S5 uses an updated version of the MG 4’s Modular Scalable Platform with an ultra-thin battery, meaning decent space inside the new SUV. It’s the same in the boot with 453-litres of room, rising to 1,441 litres with the seats folded and a two-level boot floor.
The styling is less striking than the MG 4 and similar to other recent Chinese SUV arrivals, although MG says the look of the S5 has taken inspiration from the MG Cyberster all-electric roadster. There are some neat details, though, with a chequered flag lighting signature in the LED running lights at the front and back.
MG has listened to feedback from MG 4 customers and worked hard to up the quality of the interior and usability of the infotainment. The central screen is 12.8in wide and features faster responses and new graphics, while a row of physical buttons sits underneath for audio, air-con controls and the hazard warning light. A 10.25in driver display sits in front of the sporty steering wheel with a flat top and bottom.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard, while a range of apps including YouTube, TikTok and Spotify are all built in, too.
Interior plastics have also had an upgrade over the MG 4 with more soft-touch materials, dual-tone leather-style seats in the Trophy model, while there are plenty of MG badges also scattered around the cabin.
There’s also plenty of tech, including a revamped iSmart app, plus a host of driver assistance features under the MG Pilot brand, including adaptive cruise control. There are also five driving modes – Normal, Sport, Comfort, Snow and Custom – and six colours: Black Pearl, Cosmic Silver, Arctic White, Dynamic Red, Camden Grey and Piccadilly Blue.
