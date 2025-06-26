Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mercxedes-AMG has unveiled the Concept AMG GT XX, an audacious (and dazzlingly orange) electric supercar concept designed to showcase the next chapter of Mercedes’ high-performance EVs.

The four-door coupé packs in some seriously impressive stats. The standout figure is a bonkers peak output of 1,360hp, which far outpaces its nearest rival, the production Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

That power comes from a compact trio of specialised motors and a novel high-performance 800V battery, tech that Mercedes says is destined (in some form at least) to appear in its long-awaited AMG.EA electric performance architecture.

Blending technology from Mercedes-AMG and the company’s Formula 1 team, the Concept AMG GT XX is capable of a top speed of 360kmph (224mph). Charging speeds are just as sprightly – the high-voltage battery and direct cell cooling system enable hyper-fast 850kW charging, capable of adding 250 miles of range in just five minutes.

At the heart of this performance leap are a set of three axial flux electric motors, developed in collaboration with British specialist YASA. These motors are smaller, lighter and more powerful than conventional radial flux motors, offering around three times the power density while being two-thirds lighter and occupying just one-third of the space.

open image in gallery Ergonomic, 3D-printed seats are specifically engineered to fit your unique derrière ( Mercedes-Benz )

An intelligent direct cooling system, where a non-conductive oil flows around each of the more than 3,000 cells, maintains optimal temperatures. That’s coupled with the same active air control system seen on existing AMG GT cars, in which a series of hidden vents in the front bumper open and close to regulate temperature.

Even the wheels can cool themselves down, with actuators on each wheel automatically opening five “aero-blades” to cool the brakes when needed.

"The Concept AMG GT XX is the next milestone in the history of AMG and forges a whole new dimension of performance," said Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG. "With our high-tech axial flux motor, we’re delivering a revolutionary new drive that is unparalleled in terms of power density, weight and packaging."

open image in gallery Luminescent segments indicate the battery status of the car ( Mercedes-Benz )

Inside, the black-and-orange cockpit focuses on the driver, with a minimalist design, exposed body structures and high-quality materials. Two large displays – a 10.25in instrument cluster and a 14in multimedia touchscreen – control vehicle functions.

The interior also showcases what Mercedes says are “biotechnology-based materials”, including 3D-printed ergonomic seats designed around your personal body scans. In short, it’s moulded to fit your bum.

As well as personalised support for your behind, other innovations include luminescent paint segments on the exterior that can display the car’s charging status, as well as exterior speakers integrated into the headlights. Because why not?

open image in gallery The Concept AMG GT XX hints at what Mercedes hopes to achieve with its upcoming production sports cars ( Mercedes-Benz )

While obviously a delirious concept in its current form, the Concept AMG GT XX gives us a glimpse at some of the tech that Mercedes hopes will make it into its upcoming production sports cars in terms of drivetrain, battery technology, aerodynamics and materials.

“Crafting these masterpieces is about creating something extraordinary, from the C111 to the Vision One-Eleven and into the future of production,” said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Mercedes. “The brand-new Concept AMG GT XX embodies the hot part of our design philosophy of sensual purity.”