It’s American civil war as Jeep takes on Tesla

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American 4x4 legend Jeep has revealed its latest SUV, set to take on the Tesla Model Y with lower prices and added off-road ability.

The new Jeep Compass will arrive at the end of this year with two- or four-wheel drive and a choice of fully electric, plug-in hybrid or petrol mild hybrid power. That’s made possible by using parent company Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, shared with models including the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland.

As an American brand, Jeep will be skirting any tariff issues by building the new Compass in Europe at Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy alongside the smaller Jeep Renegade model.

All-electric Jeep Compass models will get a choice of two battery options and three power outputs. Entry-level two-wheel drive models will get a 74kWh battery feeding a single motor with a 210bhp power out and giving a maximum claimed range of 311 miles. A bigger 96kWh battery with a single motor two-wheel drive output of 228bhp claims a maximum range of 404 miles. Finally, the same 96kWh battery can power two electric motors for four-wheel drive, with an output of 370bhp and a maximum claimed range of 373 miles.

Fast charging at speeds of up to 160kW means a 20 to 80 per cent recharge could take as little as 30 minutes.

open image in gallery Two battery options will be available, with the longest range offering a maximum of 404 miles ( Jeep )

First to arrive will be a First Edition model based on the entry-level 74kWh battery version with two wheel drive and a range of 311 miles. It’ll come lavishly equipped with bespoke 20in wheels, LED matrix headlights and level two autonomous driving tech with semi-automatic lane changing on the motorway. The Compass First Edition as an EV will be priced at £39,200, with first deliveries in the last quarter of the year.

The full range will follow, with prices expected to range from around £35,000 up to around £45,000, putting the Jeep Compass in competition with another famous American electric car brand, Tesla, and its best-selling Model Y SUV.

However, Jeep’s teams in the US and Italy have made sure that the new Compass gets 4x4 ability in keeping with the brand. All-wheel drive versions get hill descent control to limit speed on steep descents, while the extra-functional design of the 4x4 Compass features 27 degrees of approach angle, 16 degrees of breakover, 31 degrees of departure angle, and improved ground clearance and water fording.

Even the two-wheel drive Compass models get some off-road ability with Selec-terrain tech to improve grip on slippery surfaces, plus an approach angle of 20 degrees, breakover angle of 15 degrees and departure angle of 26 degrees.

The design of the new Compass has been refined with advanced LED headlights, but there’s still the traditional seven-slot grille, trapezoidal wheel arches and rugged cladding, plus anti-scratch modular Jeep shield paint and reinforced bumpers. Tech has also been adapted to ensure optimal protection with the Compass’s radar repositioned to avoid damage in tight spaces or when encountering obstacles.

open image in gallery Boot space will total 550 litres in the Jeep Compass EV ( Jeep )

Using the new STLA Medium platform means more space inside the new Compass than in the old model. There’s 55mm more legroom plus 45 litres more boot space for a total of 550 litres. There’s also 34 litres of storage space inside the car.

As you’d expect, there’s plenty of tech inside with a 10in driver display, optional head-up display and a 16in infotainment screen with wireless connection for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Jeep also promises software over the air updates.

Buyers will also be able to choose from six different Compass colours, all designed to link into different geographical regions. There’s the Pacific (blue), Antarctica (white), Amazonia (green with brown hues), Yosemite Park in the US (grey) and Vulcano (black) which links to the island of Vulcano in Sicily.