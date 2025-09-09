Hyundai Ioniq Concept Three – is this the Ioniq 2, 3 or 4?

Hyundai has revealed a striking new small electric hatchback at the Munich Motor Show – but exactly what the Concept Three will be called when it reaches showrooms remains a mystery.

Hyundai has a history of showing numbered concepts that don’t translate directly to production names. The Seven concept went on sale as the Ioniq 9, and it’s understood that Ioniq 2 is the favoured name for the production car that will come from this latest concept.

The new Concept Three is the brand’s first compact EV concept under the Ioniq sub-brand previewing Hyundai’s push into the growing small EV sector in Europe, sitting beneath existing Ioniq 5 and 6 models, and likely to rival the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born.

The Hyundai Concept Three's proportions are similar to the old Hyundai Veloster ( Hyundai )

Much of the concept’s sporty shape – reminiscent of the Hyundai Veloster of the 2010s – is expected to make it through to production without some of the concept’s more exotic features such as its rear-hinged back doors.

The Concept Three measures 4,287mm in length, 1,940mm in width and 1,428mm in height, with a 2,722mm wheelbase – figures that are pretty close to the second generation of Hyundai Veloster.

Although the car’s proportions are familiar, the design details highlight Hyundai’s new “Art of Steel” philosophy, which uses sculpted body panels to reflect the strength and flexibility of steel in a visual form.

The Hyundai Concept Three's minimalist interior highlights the brand's sustainability tech ( Hyundai )

The Aero Hatch profile combines a sculpted roofline and vertical tailgate to optimise aerodynamics and practicality, while the latest iteration of Hyundai’s trademark Parametric Pixel lighting front and rear is arranged in an expressive gradient to apparently add depth and visual rhythm.

The anodised-effect exterior is complemented by lemon-tinted glass and matching wheels, with colour and material combinations designed to link exterior and interior themes. The minimalist cabin features soft yellow and grey tonalities with layered textures for a calm and expressive environment.

The interior has been designed to feel warm, intuitive and calming. Modular ‘Bring Your Own Lifestyle’ (BYOL) widgets allow customers to tailor their in-car experience, while a playful character named Mr. Pix is integrated throughout the car to provide fun storytelling and hidden interactive elements.

Hyundai is also using the Concept Three to preview its latest sustainability ideas. The cabin includes recycled wool, plastics made from ocean waste and lightweight aluminium foam as part of its efforts to reduce environmental impact while maintaining premium design values.

There are no technical details on the Concept Three, but expect this all-electric coupe to go on sale using the latest versions of Hyundai Group tech also found on Kia and Genesis models, likely starting with the Group’s E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) architecture.

Speaking at the reveal of Concept Three in Munich, Hyundai Motor Europe President and CEO Xavier Martinet said, “Concept Three represents the next step in Hyundai Motor’s electrification journey. With its compact dimensions and Art of Steel design language, it embodies our vision of delivering mobility that is practical, accessible and emotionally resonant.”