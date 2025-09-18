More than a third of British car buyers say they’re more likely to buy an EV following the introduction of the government’s electric car grant, with the incentive having the biggest impact in London.

In a survey commissioned by car brand Renault, 35 per cent of UK drivers said they’re more inclined to make the switch as a direct result of the federal bunce. The effect was most pronounced in the capital, where 54 per cent of Londoners said the grant has made them more likely to go electric.

The poll findings are the first major insight into the public’s reaction to the £650m scheme, which launched last month. The news comes as Renault confirms that its entire electric lineup – the Renault 4, Renault 5, Megane and Scenic – is eligible for the second-tier £1,500 grant. This follows the recent news that Ford’s Puma Gen-E was the first car to be awarded the top-tier £3,750 discount, as details of which cars qualify for which band begin to emerge.

Championship-winning racing driver Jason Plato popped up to describe the public response as a positive sign for the EV transition. “More and more people are switching on to the benefits of electric motoring,” he said, “and these results highlight how, when great savings are available on great cars, the grant is working to persuade buyers to move to electric.”

Nationally, the poll found that 55 per cent of respondents expect to buy an electric car within the next two years, indicating a big acceleration in consumer intent. So far in 2025, 21.9 per cent of new car registrations have been for electric vehicles.

open image in gallery The new Renault 5 benefits from a £1,500 discount under the scheme, now starting at £21,495 ( Renault )

The survey also confirmed the generational divide in attitudes towards electric cars. Drivers under 34 are overwhelmingly ready to make the switch, with 85 per cent saying they were likely to do so in the next two years. Those aged over 55 are slightly more reluctant, with just 27 per cent likely to transition in the same period. This older demographic cited the need for greater range (45 per cent) and more charging points (47 per cent) as their main concerns.

Men and women were also found to have diverging opinions on EVs, with 63 per cent of men describing themselves as likely to switch within two years compared to 46 per cent of women. Lower prices and a greater availability of used electric cars were noted as bigger concerns for women.

Plato reckons education is key to tackling misconceptions around modern electric vehicles. “While we have to respect people’s concerns, many of them are looking outdated as some of the latest cars to be launched offer incredible technology at great value.”

The survey was commissioned ahead of the opening of Renault’s new EV-only brand store – trendily called ‘rnlt’ – at the Battersea Power Station retail centre in London today. The consonant-heavy showroom will introduce visitors to the brand’s electric range and will feature the Renault 5 Turbo 3E ‘Drifter’ concept car for a limited time.

With the £1,500 grant applied, prices for Renault’s electric range start from £21,495 for the new Renault 5, rising to £35,495 for the family-focused Scenic E-Tech.