New Ford Puma Gen-E – Britain’s best-selling car goes all-electric for £29,995

The Ford Puma – currently Britain’s best-selling new car – is going all-electric with the launch of the Puma Gen-E, priced from £29,995.

With a 43kWh battery on board, the Gen-E has a maximum claimed range of 233 miles. It will charge at speeds up to 100kW at a suitable fast charger, going from ten to 80 per cent charge in around 23 minutes, adding 77 miles in just ten minutes.

open image in gallery The Ford Puma Gen-E gets an EV range of 233 miles ( Ford )

Claimed average electricity consumption of 4.78 miles/kWh is impressive, meaning an energy cost of just £1.40 per 100 miles if charged up on the E.ON Next Drive smart energy tariff with electricity at 6.7p/kWh overnight.

Performance figures have also been released, with the Gen-E getting from zero to 62mph in just 8.0 seconds. Ford says uprated steering gives this new Puma the fun feel of a Puma ST, but in electric form.

open image in gallery The Ford Puma Gen-E gets two 12-inch digital displays inside ( Ford )

The Gen-E looks slightly different to hybrid Pumas with a ‘shield’ design that replaces the hybrid Puma’s traditional grille (like Ford’s other all-electric models), while there’s a rear spoiler and new alloy wheel designs, along with a choice of six colours.

The big news inside is big indeed with a boost to luggage space. The Puma’s boot was always one of the biggest among small SUVs, but its MegaBox boot storage space has become GigaBox, jumping from 456 litres to 574 litres of space. If that’s not enough, an extra 43 litres can be found under the bonnet in the frunk where the engine used to be.

open image in gallery The Ford Puma Gen-E gets sporty roof spoiler and new alloy designs ( Ford )

A new raised centre console also provides more storage space, while two high-definition displays – 12.8-inches in front of the driver and 12.0-inches in the middle – take care of driver information and infotainment. There’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through Ford’s latest SYNC 4 system with Alexa built-in. Smartphones can be charged wirelessly, too.

An electronic gear selector sits out of the way behind the steering wheel, while there are four driving modes to play with and selectable one-pedal driving.

Two versions of the Puma Gen-E will be available: the standard model which comes nicely equipped with luxury and safety features, or the Premium model which adds a B&O audio system, bigger 18-inch alloys (which reduce the EV range slightly), LED matrix beam headlights, keyless entry and a powered boot door. Options include an opening panoramic roof and a winter pack with heated seats, steering wheel and windscreen.

Only the price of the standard car is known now; it’s £29,995 list price is £3,645 more expensive than the entry-level EcoBoost Hybrid model. You can order your Puma Gen-E now and first deliveries are expected in the Spring of 2025.