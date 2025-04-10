Jump to content
Free chargers, free charging and free servicing for Ford EV buyers

Ford’s Power Promise means a free home wall box, up to 10,000 miles of free energy and a five-year service plan

Steve Fowler
Electric Vehicles Editor
Thursday 10 April 2025 13:14 EDT
Ford is giving free home chargers to buyers of its EV models
Ford is giving free home chargers to buyers of its EV models (Ford)

Ford is hoping to boost sales of its electric car line-up to private buyers by offering a load of freebies aimed at taking the stress out of EV buying and owning.

According to a survey of potential EV owners across Europe, Ford says that 25 per cent of people are put-off by uncertainty and complexity with EV ownership. Reacting to that, Ford has put together a package of incentives that are available to buyers of its range of all-electric cars: the new Ford Puma Gen-E, Ford Explorer, Ford Capri, Ford Mustang Mach-E, E-Tourneo Custom 7 and E-Tourneo Courier.

Ford's Power Promise offers a free home charger plus up to 10,000 miles of free energy
Ford's Power Promise offers a free home charger plus up to 10,000 miles of free energy (Ford)

Under the banner of Ford’s Power Promise, the package includes a free home charge point including standard installation, up to 10,000 miles-worth of ‘Home Energy Bonus’, which is free energy to power owners’ Ford EV, a five-year service package, five years of roadside recovery and the standard eight-year 100,000-mile coverage for the battery system.

The Home Energy Bonus comes courtesy of Ford’s relationship with energy giant Octopus Energy, giving Ford Power Promise access to the ‘Intelligent Octopus Go’ smart energy tariff. That means owners can charge their electric Ford for just 7p/kWh overnight, meaning a full charge for a new Puma Gen-E with a range of 233 miles could cost as little as £3.23. Covering 233 miles in a petrol Puma would cost £29 with unleaded currently averaging around £6.52 a gallon.

Customers who don’t need a home charger and don’t want to take advantage of the Home Energy Bonus can get a £500 cash bonus from Ford instead.

Despite the eight-year warranty cover on the battery – a standard figure for all electric cars – Ford still only offers a three-year warranty on all its cars. However, Ford buyers getting a commercial vehicle through Ford Pro benefit from a five-year warranty.

Ford UK’s chair and managing director, Lisa Brankin, said “switching into an electric vehicle for the first time can be a daunting prospect for some drivers, so Ford have decided to simplify and de-stress the entire ownership experience by launching a one-of-a-kind promise to new electric car buyers. This commitment from Ford aims to entice new buyers into the exciting world of electric vehicles and stimulate additional demand for our freshest-ever lineup of electric passenger cars.”

