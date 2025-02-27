Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department for Transport has announced it will spend £120m to support drivers, businesses and fleets make the switch to electric vehicles, as part of the government’s £2.3b plan to encourage the UK’s transition to zero emissions vehicles.

Future of Roads minister Lilian Greenwood confirmed that DfT will extend the plug-in van grant for another year, with the goal of helping van drivers and businesses make the switch more easily. The grant offers drivers up to £5,000 for larger vans. Since launching in 2012 the scheme has helped to sell over 80,000 electric and zero emission vehicles.

The department is also removing the additional training requirements for drivers of zero emission vans, which are heavier than their petrol and diesel equivalents, making it easier for fleet managers and businesses to find and hire qualified drivers.

Future of Roads minister Lilian Greenwood, said: “From van drivers and businesses, to drivers with accessibility needs, bikers and cabbies, we are making it easier, faster and cheaper for people to switch to electric vehicles.”

Similar grants are being extended for another year to help taxi drivers and bikers make the switch to electric vehicles. Cabbies can continue to apply for £4,000 of support to buy a zero emission black cab, as well as other models. The plug-in wheelchair accessible vehicle grant cap is also being increased from £35,000 to £50,000, meaning drivers of accessible vehicles will have a greater choice of cars.

The government will also continue to offer bikers a £500 grant towards an electric motorbike for another year.

According to the DfT there were over 382,000 electric cars sold in 2024 – up 20 per cent on the previous year – while the public charging network gained an extra 20,000 charging points, taking the total to over 74,000 public chargers. The National Audit Office estimates the government is on track to deliver the 300,000 charging points needed by 2030 to support the nation’s growing population of EV drivers.

In February the government concluded a consultation on the proposed 2030 phase out of petrol and diesel cars, the findings of which are expected to be published later this year. Meanwhile, the Zero Emissions Vehicle Mandate – which requires vehicle makers to grow the percentage of all-electric vehicles they sell each year or face fines – increased to 28 per cent in 2025 for cars and 16 per cent for vans.