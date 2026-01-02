Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Electric vehicle drivers in central London must now pay the capital’s congestion charge, ending their exemption.

Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed the change in November, which took effect from Friday.

The daily charge for non-electrified vehicles has also risen for the first time since 2020, increasing from £15 to £18.

Introduced in 2003, the congestion charge covers a central London zone from 7am to 6pm on weekdays, and noon to 6pm on weekends and bank holidays.

Pure battery-powered EVs had been eligible for a 100% discount, but from Friday this was reduced to 25% for cars, and 50% for vans and lorries.

The EV discount will be cut further from March 4 2030, to 12.5% for cars and 25% for vans and lorries.

The congestion charge covers a central London zone ( PA Archive )

Reductions of up to 90% will be awarded to residents who live within the zone.

However, those who move into the zone after March 1 2027 will not get a discount unless they use an electric vehicle.

It comes ahead of so-called manic Monday, the first working Monday of the year which is expected to be one of the worst days for breakdowns.

January 5 was given the alliterative title by the AA, which said there could be a spike in calls for help as motorists head out in cars which have been sat idle over Christmas.

Why the change?

TfL says the CCZ remains a vital tool for relieving traffic pressure in central London, and that the previous exemption for EVs is increasingly undermining the scheme’s effectiveness now that electric vehicles are far more common.

As the official briefing puts it: “Without these changes, we estimate there could be more than 2,000 additional vehicles driving during operating hours in the Congestion Charge zone on an average weekday.”

For his part, Mr Khan said: “Keeping London moving by reducing congestion is vital for our city and for our economy. While the congestion charge has been a huge success since its introduction, we must ensure it stays fit for purpose, and sticking to the status quo would see around 2,200 more vehicles using the congestion charging zone on an average weekday next year.

“We must support Londoners and businesses to use more sustainable travel, so I’m pleased that substantial incentives will remain in place for Londoners who switch to cleaner vehicles, as we work to build a greener and better London for everyone.”